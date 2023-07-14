As a US corporate bond portfolio manager and chair of the US Corporate Bond Strategy Group, Scott manages dedicated US corporate bond portfolios. The US Corporate Bond Strategy Group meets regularly to discuss the outlook and investment strategy for the US dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bond market. It acts as a forum for the review and evaluation of market cycle, sector, industry, and credit quality strategies, as well as individual issuer ideas. It is also responsible for setting the research agenda for the investment-grade corporate credit team. The strategies developed by the group help shape portfolio positioning for dedicated US Corporate Bond Portfolios, as well as the corporate bond holdings in US Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Long, and Intermediate Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2003, Scott worked as a fixed income analyst at State Street Research (2001 – 2003). Before that, he was a fixed income analyst at Eaton Vance Management (1995 – 2001) and a commercial loan officer for the Bank of Boston (1994 – 1995). Scott earned his MBA from the University of Rochester (1994) and his BS in business management from Cornell University (1990). Scott also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.