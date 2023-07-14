The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a mix of equity securities and fixed income investments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund targets an allocation of approximately 45% equity securities and 55% fixed income investments, with the allocation generally varying by no more than +/-5%. Allocation decisions within these bands are at the discretion of the Fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), and are based on Wellington Management’s judgment of the projected investment environment for financial assets, relative fundamental values, the attractiveness of each asset category, and expected future returns of each asset category. The equity portion of the Fund invests primarily in common stocks with a history of above-average dividends or expectations of increasing dividends. The equity portion of the Fund may invest in a broad range of market capitalizations, but generally invests in companies with market capitalizations above $2 billion. The Fund may invest up to 25% of the equity portion of the portfolio in the securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the fixed income portion of the portfolio in domestic non-investment grade debt (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund may also invest up to 25% of the fixed income portion of the portfolio in non-US dollar denominated debt and up to 20% of the fixed income portion of the portfolio in emerging market debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration. The fixed income portfolio manager may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to specialists within Wellington Management who implement the individual sector and security selection strategies.