Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

The Hartford Balanced Income Fund

mutual fund
HBLSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.02 -0.07 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (HBLYX) Primary A (HBLAX) C (HBLCX) Inst (HBLIX) Retirement (HBLTX) Retirement (HBLRX) Retirement (HBLSX) Retirement (HBLVX) Other (HBLFX)
HBLSX (Mutual Fund)

The Hartford Balanced Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.02 -0.07 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (HBLYX) Primary A (HBLAX) C (HBLCX) Inst (HBLIX) Retirement (HBLTX) Retirement (HBLRX) Retirement (HBLSX) Retirement (HBLVX) Other (HBLFX)
HBLSX (Mutual Fund)

The Hartford Balanced Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.02 -0.07 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (HBLYX) Primary A (HBLAX) C (HBLCX) Inst (HBLIX) Retirement (HBLTX) Retirement (HBLRX) Retirement (HBLSX) Retirement (HBLVX) Other (HBLFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Hartford Balanced Income Fund

HBLSX | Fund

$14.02

$14.9 B

2.86%

$0.40

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$14.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Hartford Balanced Income Fund

HBLSX | Fund

$14.02

$14.9 B

2.86%

$0.40

0.94%

HBLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Hartford Balanced Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 28, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott St. John

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a mix of equity securities and fixed income investments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund targets an allocation of approximately 45% equity securities and 55% fixed income investments, with the allocation generally varying by no more than +/-5%. Allocation decisions within these bands are at the discretion of the Fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), and are based on Wellington Management’s judgment of the projected investment environment for financial assets, relative fundamental values, the attractiveness of each asset category, and expected future returns of each asset category. The equity portion of the Fund invests primarily in common stocks with a history of above-average dividends or expectations of increasing dividends. The equity portion of the Fund may invest in a broad range of market capitalizations, but generally invests in companies with market capitalizations above $2 billion. The Fund may invest up to 25% of the equity portion of the portfolio in the securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the fixed income portion of the portfolio in domestic non-investment grade debt (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund may also invest up to 25% of the fixed income portion of the portfolio in non-US dollar denominated debt and up to 20% of the fixed income portion of the portfolio in emerging market debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration. The fixed income portfolio manager may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to specialists within Wellington Management who implement the individual sector and security selection strategies.
Read More

HBLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HBLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -8.1% 18.8% 91.65%
1 Yr -0.9% -10.0% 54.2% 75.85%
3 Yr -1.7%* -6.7% 9.7% 42.69%
5 Yr -0.3%* -6.4% 6.1% 28.32%
10 Yr 0.9%* -4.4% 5.3% 20.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HBLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -35.0% 33.6% 25.86%
2021 1.4% -5.9% 7.0% 42.62%
2020 1.5% -3.6% 12.1% 56.44%
2019 3.6% -2.5% 5.1% 3.28%
2018 -2.4% -4.8% -0.6% 79.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HBLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -11.0% 18.8% 90.29%
1 Yr -0.9% -10.0% 54.2% 74.49%
3 Yr -1.7%* -6.7% 9.7% 42.41%
5 Yr 0.7%* -6.4% 7.5% 17.18%
10 Yr 3.3%* -4.4% 6.0% 8.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HBLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -35.0% 33.6% 25.86%
2021 1.4% -5.9% 14.7% 42.62%
2020 1.5% -3.6% 12.1% 56.44%
2019 3.6% -2.5% 5.1% 3.79%
2018 -1.2% -4.8% -0.4% 50.39%

NAV & Total Return History

HBLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HBLSX Category Low Category High HBLSX % Rank
Net Assets 14.9 B 130 K 62.8 B 3.15%
Number of Holdings 1577 3 25236 10.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.52 B 125 K 11 B 17.31%
Weighting of Top 10 19.10% 6.3% 100.0% 88.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%
  2. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%
  3. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%
  4. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%
  5. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%
  6. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 5.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HBLSX % Rank
Bonds 		47.48% 11.31% 89.41% 83.18%
Stocks 		47.33% 3.48% 51.81% 10.68%
Cash 		3.13% -35.68% 69.40% 77.68%
Convertible Bonds 		1.85% 0.00% 71.77% 19.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.22% 0.00% 21.95% 41.91%
Other 		0.00% -2.79% 21.77% 92.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBLSX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.84% 0.00% 83.50% 4.59%
Healthcare 		15.75% 0.00% 24.25% 11.70%
Consumer Defense 		14.28% 0.00% 51.19% 4.13%
Industrials 		12.70% 0.14% 17.90% 11.01%
Utilities 		8.69% 0.00% 48.33% 6.88%
Technology 		8.28% 0.22% 27.92% 88.53%
Energy 		7.02% 0.00% 62.93% 22.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.67% 0.00% 14.20% 90.14%
Real Estate 		3.61% 0.00% 43.16% 70.64%
Basic Materials 		3.43% 0.00% 32.82% 82.80%
Communication Services 		2.74% 0.00% 11.11% 94.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBLSX % Rank
US 		42.21% 3.48% 51.08% 6.15%
Non US 		5.12% 0.00% 25.18% 80.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBLSX % Rank
Corporate 		69.10% 0.00% 96.66% 7.97%
Government 		20.32% 0.00% 94.29% 74.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.79% 0.15% 71.66% 85.42%
Derivative 		4.56% 0.00% 27.44% 21.18%
Municipal 		0.23% 0.00% 99.85% 57.18%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.08% 99.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBLSX % Rank
US 		36.12% 9.98% 83.14% 88.15%
Non US 		11.36% 0.00% 30.21% 28.47%

HBLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HBLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 13.45% 34.17%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.25% 73.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 81.76%

Sales Fees

HBLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HBLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HBLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 2.00% 380.00% 64.22%

HBLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HBLSX Category Low Category High HBLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.86% 0.00% 6.08% 44.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HBLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HBLSX Category Low Category High HBLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.01% -1.22% 6.83% 38.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HBLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HBLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott St. John

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2006

15.84

15.8%

As a US corporate bond portfolio manager and chair of the US Corporate Bond Strategy Group, Scott manages dedicated US corporate bond portfolios. The US Corporate Bond Strategy Group meets regularly to discuss the outlook and investment strategy for the US dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bond market. It acts as a forum for the review and evaluation of market cycle, sector, industry, and credit quality strategies, as well as individual issuer ideas. It is also responsible for setting the research agenda for the investment-grade corporate credit team. The strategies developed by the group help shape portfolio positioning for dedicated US Corporate Bond Portfolios, as well as the corporate bond holdings in US Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Long, and Intermediate Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2003, Scott worked as a fixed income analyst at State Street Research (2001 – 2003). Before that, he was a fixed income analyst at Eaton Vance Management (1995 – 2001) and a commercial loan officer for the Bank of Boston (1994 – 1995). Scott earned his MBA from the University of Rochester (1994) and his BS in business management from Cornell University (1990). Scott also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

W. Michael Reckmeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2007

14.67

14.7%

W. Michael Reckmeyer, III, CFA, is Senior Managing Director , Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager. Reckmeyer joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. As a member of the Value Team, Mike manages portfolios that have an emphasis on dividend income. Mike's mandate is to focus his research effort on large-capitalization, value-oriented stocks. While his research may include any industry, his primary area of coverage is insurance. Mike began his investment career in 1984 when he worked as an analyst following electrical equipment, aerospace, and pollution control companies (1984 —1986). This experience was followed by eight years at Kemper Financial Services where his research focus included paper and forest products, environmental services, and cable and cellular companies (1986 —1994). He received both his MBA (1984) and his BS in mechanical engineering (1981) from the University of Wisconsin. Mike holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Financial Analyst Society.

Adam Illfelder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Adam H. Illfelder, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager and joined Wellington in 2005. He has been involved in portfolio management for the equity portion of the Fund since 2017 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2008. He has 23 years of investment management experience. Mr. Illfelder earned his MBA from Northwestern University (Kellogg, 2001) and his BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania (1997). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Matthew Hand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Matthew Hand, CFA, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2019 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2004. Mr. Hand joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×