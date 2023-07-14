Under normal market circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities and securities of governmental, supranational and corporate issuers denominated in various currencies, including U.S. dollars. The fund will invest substantially in securities of issuers domiciled in a number of countries outside the United States, and such investments may include securities of issuers domiciled in developing countries. Normally, the fund invests substantially in investment-grade bonds (rated Baa3 or better or BBB– or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser). The fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in lower quality, higher yielding debt securities (rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser). Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The total return of the fund will be the result of interest income, changes in the market value of the fund’s investments and changes in the values of other currencies relative to the U.S. dollar.

The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.