Philip Chitty is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, Philip had macroeconomic responsibility for Western Europe, the UK and Japan. Prior to joining Capital, Philip was a senior European economist with ABN AMRO. Before that, he was an economist with HM Treasury. He holds a master’s degree in economics from Birkbeck College, University of London. Philip is based in London.