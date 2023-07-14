Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal market circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities and securities of governmental, supranational and corporate issuers denominated in various currencies, including U.S. dollars. The fund will invest substantially in securities of issuers domiciled in a number of countries outside the United States, and such investments may include securities of issuers domiciled in developing countries. Normally, the fund invests substantially in investment-grade bonds (rated Baa3 or better or BBB– or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser). The fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in lower quality, higher yielding debt securities (rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser). Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The total return of the fund will be the result of interest income, changes in the market value of the fund’s investments and changes in the values of other currencies relative to the U.S. dollar.
The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|FCWBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|69.71%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|54.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|54.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|53.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|FCWBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|FCWBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCWBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.8 B
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|4.90%
|Number of Holdings
|1718
|4
|4562
|10.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.77 B
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|7.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.85%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|80.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCWBX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.43%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|42.65%
|Cash
|5.29%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|50.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.26%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|52.13%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|33.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|65.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|60.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCWBX % Rank
|Energy
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.33%
|69.35%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.64%
|66.13%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|66.13%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.80%
|70.97%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.46%
|69.35%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|79.03%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.19%
|69.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.30%
|69.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.00%
|69.35%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCWBX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|27.49%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|62.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCWBX % Rank
|Government
|67.21%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|11.54%
|Corporate
|19.53%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|47.12%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.18%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|34.13%
|Securitized
|4.97%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|47.60%
|Municipal
|0.11%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|24.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|81.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCWBX % Rank
|Non US
|57.49%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|56.87%
|US
|35.94%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|34.60%
|FCWBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|68.42%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|17.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|36.92%
|FCWBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FCWBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCWBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|89.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|58.58%
|FCWBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCWBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|68.72%
|FCWBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FCWBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCWBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.78%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|46.08%
|FCWBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 1995
26.52
26.5%
Thomas H. Høgh is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 35 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, Thomas covered Yankee bonds, as well as various non-U.S. bond markets. Prior to joining Capital, Thomas held a number of positions at Privatbanken (now Nordea). He holds an MBA in finance, international business and management from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Andrew A. Cormack is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 18 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for three years. Prior to joining Capital, Andrew worked as a portfolio manager at Western Asset Management. He holds a first-class honours degree in actuarial science from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He also holds the Investment Management Certificate. Andrew is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Philip Chitty is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, Philip had macroeconomic responsibility for Western Europe, the UK and Japan. Prior to joining Capital, Philip was a senior European economist with ABN AMRO. Before that, he was an economist with HM Treasury. He holds a master’s degree in economics from Birkbeck College, University of London. Philip is based in London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
