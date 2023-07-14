Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds Capital World Bond Fund®

mutual fund
CCWCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.29 -0.05 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CWBFX) Primary C (CWBCX) Other (WBFFX) A (CCWAX) C (CCWCX) Retirement (RCWFX) Other (CCWEX) Retirement (RCWAX) Retirement (RCWBX) Retirement (RCWCX) Retirement (RCWEX) Other (CCWFX) Other (BFWFX) Retirement (RCWGX) Retirement (RCEBX) Retirement (RCWHX) Inst (WFBFX) Other (FWBCX) Other (FCWBX)
CCWCX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Capital World Bond Fund®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.29 -0.05 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CWBFX) Primary C (CWBCX) Other (WBFFX) A (CCWAX) C (CCWCX) Retirement (RCWFX) Other (CCWEX) Retirement (RCWAX) Retirement (RCWBX) Retirement (RCWCX) Retirement (RCWEX) Other (CCWFX) Other (BFWFX) Retirement (RCWGX) Retirement (RCEBX) Retirement (RCWHX) Inst (WFBFX) Other (FWBCX) Other (FCWBX)
CCWCX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Capital World Bond Fund®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.29 -0.05 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CWBFX) Primary C (CWBCX) Other (WBFFX) A (CCWAX) C (CCWCX) Retirement (RCWFX) Other (CCWEX) Retirement (RCWAX) Retirement (RCWBX) Retirement (RCWCX) Retirement (RCWEX) Other (CCWFX) Other (BFWFX) Retirement (RCWGX) Retirement (RCEBX) Retirement (RCWHX) Inst (WFBFX) Other (FWBCX) Other (FCWBX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Capital World Bond Fund®

CCWCX | Fund

$16.29

$13.8 B

1.63%

$0.27

1.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$13.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 89.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Capital World Bond Fund®

CCWCX | Fund

$16.29

$13.8 B

1.63%

$0.27

1.69%

CCWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Capital World Bond Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Høgh

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities and securities of governmental, supranational and corporate issuers denominated in various currencies, including U.S. dollars. The fund will invest substantially in securities of issuers domiciled in a number of countries outside the United States, and such investments may include securities of issuers domiciled in developing countries. Normally, the fund invests substantially in investment-grade bonds (rated Baa3 or better or BBB– or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser). The fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in lower quality, higher yielding debt securities (rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser). Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The total return of the fund will be the result of interest income, changes in the market value of the fund’s investments and changes in the values of other currencies relative to the U.S. dollar.

The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CCWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -59.5% 0.9% 92.23%
1 Yr -0.2% -15.5% 19.7% 88.94%
3 Yr -7.5%* -4.3% 4.2% 75.12%
5 Yr -3.4%* -2.5% 4.1% 76.60%
10 Yr -2.0%* -3.0% 2.7% 80.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -15.2% 0.9% 39.00%
2021 -3.8% -10.9% 12.2% 34.02%
2020 2.1% -10.8% 14.8% 40.10%
2019 1.3% -15.3% 0.6% 22.54%
2018 -0.7% -44.4% 14.4% 51.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -59.5% 0.9% 90.29%
1 Yr -0.2% -16.6% 30.5% 84.83%
3 Yr -7.5%* -5.2% 10.9% 71.98%
5 Yr -3.3%* -2.8% 7.4% 75.26%
10 Yr -1.4%* -3.0% 3.6% 80.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -15.2% 0.9% 39.00%
2021 -3.8% -10.9% 12.2% 34.02%
2020 2.1% -10.8% 14.8% 40.10%
2019 1.3% -15.3% 3.8% 23.70%
2018 -0.6% -44.4% 14.4% 50.31%

NAV & Total Return History

CCWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCWCX Category Low Category High CCWCX % Rank
Net Assets 13.8 B 74.5 K 14.7 B 6.86%
Number of Holdings 1718 4 4562 12.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.77 B -112 M 3.66 B 9.00%
Weighting of Top 10 18.85% 4.7% 100.0% 82.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%
  2. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%
  3. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%
  4. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%
  5. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%
  6. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%
  9. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%
  10. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCWCX % Rank
Bonds 		93.43% 0.00% 220.33% 44.55%
Cash 		5.29% -130.07% 95.62% 52.61%
Convertible Bonds 		1.26% 0.00% 11.19% 54.03%
Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 7.47% 35.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 71.56%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 68.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCWCX % Rank
Energy 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 22.58%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.33% 75.81%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 21.64% 72.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 72.58%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.80% 77.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 9.46% 75.81%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.48%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 56.19% 75.81%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.30% 75.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 27.00% 75.81%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 77.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCWCX % Rank
US 		0.01% 0.00% 6.55% 29.86%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 70.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCWCX % Rank
Government 		67.21% 0.30% 99.47% 13.46%
Corporate 		19.53% 0.00% 98.62% 49.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.18% 0.00% 95.62% 36.06%
Securitized 		4.97% 0.00% 52.02% 49.52%
Municipal 		0.11% 0.00% 7.95% 25.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 74.77% 84.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCWCX % Rank
Non US 		57.49% 0.00% 112.80% 58.77%
US 		35.94% -5.52% 107.53% 36.49%

CCWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% 0.02% 3.65% 10.05%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 2.08% 19.51%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.92%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.45% 43.08%

Sales Fees

CCWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 74.19%

Trading Fees

CCWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 6.00% 354.00% 60.95%

CCWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCWCX Category Low Category High CCWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.63% 0.00% 17.40% 23.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCWCX Category Low Category High CCWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -1.08% 5.77% 86.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Høgh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 1995

26.52

26.5%

Thomas H. Høgh is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 35 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, Thomas covered Yankee bonds, as well as various non-U.S. bond markets. Prior to joining Capital, Thomas held a number of positions at Privatbanken (now Nordea). He holds an MBA in finance, international business and management from Columbia Business School.

Andrew Cormack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Andrew A. Cormack is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 18 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for three years. Prior to joining Capital, Andrew worked as a portfolio manager at Western Asset Management. He holds a first-class honours degree in actuarial science from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He also holds the Investment Management Certificate. Andrew is based in London.

Philip Chitty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Philip Chitty is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, Philip had macroeconomic responsibility for Western Europe, the UK and Japan. Prior to joining Capital, Philip was a senior European economist with ABN AMRO. Before that, he was an economist with HM Treasury. He holds a master’s degree in economics from Birkbeck College, University of London. Philip is based in London.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×