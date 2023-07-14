Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware Small Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
DCCCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.52 -0.2 -0.88%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DCCIX) Primary A (DCCAX) Retirement (DCCRX) C (DCCCX) Retirement (DCZRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Small Cap Core Fund

DCCCX | Fund

$22.52

$7.18 B

0.00%

1.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$7.18 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DCCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Small Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Adams

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in stocks of small companies that its investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), believes have a combination of attractive valuations, growth prospects, and strong cash flows. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, will be in investments of small-capitalization companies (80% policy). The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

DCCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -14.5% 140.9% 63.31%
1 Yr 7.4% -34.7% 196.6% 63.82%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 41.61%
5 Yr -0.6%* -23.7% 9.2% 38.12%
10 Yr 3.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 20.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -59.3% 118.2% 41.17%
2021 6.4% -17.3% 18.6% 37.17%
2020 4.2% -21.2% 28.2% 38.24%
2019 5.2% -17.9% 8.4% 37.22%
2018 -4.9% -20.0% 0.2% 57.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -17.6% 140.9% 60.24%
1 Yr 7.4% -34.7% 196.6% 57.68%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 40.60%
5 Yr -0.6%* -23.7% 10.7% 43.16%
10 Yr 5.5%* -9.0% 15.3% 22.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -59.3% 118.2% 41.17%
2021 6.4% -17.3% 18.6% 37.17%
2020 4.2% -21.2% 28.2% 38.24%
2019 5.2% -17.9% 8.4% 37.22%
2018 -4.9% -19.9% 0.2% 70.86%

NAV & Total Return History

DCCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCCCX Category Low Category High DCCCX % Rank
Net Assets 7.18 B 1.48 M 120 B 3.90%
Number of Holdings 149 2 2519 50.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.09 B 213 K 4.6 B 5.10%
Weighting of Top 10 14.49% 2.8% 101.7% 58.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PDC Energy Inc 2.27%
  2. WESCO International Inc 1.61%
  3. Boise Cascade Co 1.60%
  4. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 1.47%
  5. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.34%
  6. MaxLinear Inc 1.33%
  7. ExlService Holdings Inc 1.31%
  8. ASGN Inc 1.31%
  9. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 1.30%
  10. MYR Group Inc 1.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCCCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.44% 25.32% 100.32% 65.65%
Cash 		2.55% -79.10% 74.68% 34.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 67.69%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 67.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 67.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 67.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCCCX % Rank
Industrials 		17.58% 2.46% 37.42% 39.52%
Healthcare 		17.53% 0.00% 26.53% 6.87%
Financial Services 		16.06% 0.00% 35.52% 41.92%
Technology 		12.66% 0.00% 54.70% 70.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.91% 0.99% 47.79% 80.76%
Real Estate 		7.29% 0.00% 29.43% 48.45%
Energy 		5.92% 0.00% 37.72% 53.95%
Basic Materials 		5.82% 0.00% 18.66% 27.32%
Consumer Defense 		3.15% 0.00% 18.87% 74.91%
Communication Services 		2.57% 0.00% 14.85% 53.09%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 18.58% 48.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCCCX % Rank
US 		97.11% 24.89% 100.00% 33.67%
Non US 		0.33% 0.00% 36.31% 89.29%

DCCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.81% 0.01% 13.16% 12.41%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 31.69%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DCCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 66.67%

Trading Fees

DCCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 1.00% 314.00% 22.11%

DCCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCCCX Category Low Category High DCCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 78.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCCCX Category Low Category High DCCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.81% -2.40% 2.49% 93.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DCCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Christopher S. Adams, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Christopher S. Adams is a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team and performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. He joined the team in 2000 and became a portfolio manager in November 2004. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 1995 as assistant vice president of strategic planning, Adams had approximately 10 years of experience in the financial services industry in the United States and United Kingdom, including positions with Coopers & Lybrand, The Sumitomo Bank, Bank of America, and Lloyds Bank. Adams holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history and economics from the University of Oxford, England, and received an MBA with dual concentrations in finance and insurance/risk management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a past president of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Michael Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

David E. Reidinger Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager David E. Reidinger joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in October 2016 as a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team. He also performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. From June 2004 to September 2016, Reidinger was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Chartwell Investment Partners, where he worked on the firm’s small- and mid-cap growth strategies. Before that, Reidinger was a portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley Investment Management from 2000 to 2003, and a senior equity analyst with Tiger Management from 1998 to 2000. Reidinger began his career in 1993 as an equity research analyst with Goldman Sachs. With more than 20 years of experience as an analyst, he has covered a broad range of industries within the information technology, consumer, and industrial sectors. Reidinger earned bachelor’s degrees in both mathematics and economics from Fordham University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Francis Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Francis X. Morris joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 1997 as a vice president and portfolio manager, and became the chief investment officer for US Core Equity investments in 2004. He is a member of the MIM Global Management Committee and a former Trustee for the Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. 401(k) and Retirement Plan. Prior to joining the firm, Morris was vice president and director of equity research at PNC Asset Management. He received a bachelor's degree from Providence College and holds an MBA from Widener University. He is a former member of the Business Advisory Council of the Providence College School of Business. Morris is a past president of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and is a member of the CFA Institute. He is a former officer of the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts.

Donald Padilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Donald G. Padilla, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Donald G. Padilla is a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team and performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. He joined the team in 2000 and became a portfolio manager in November 2004. Padilla joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 1994 as assistant controller in the firm’s treasury function, responsible for managing corporate cash investments, developing financial models, and overseeing the financial operations of the Lincoln Life 401(k) annuities segment. Prior to joining the firm, he held various positions at The Vanguard Group. Padilla holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lehigh University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

David Reidinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 19, 2016

5.62

5.6%

David E. Reidinger Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager David E. Reidinger joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in October 2016 as a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team. He also performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. From June 2004 to September 2016, Reidinger was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Chartwell Investment Partners, where he worked on the firm’s small- and mid-cap growth strategies. Before that, Reidinger was a portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley Investment Management from 2000 to 2003, and a senior equity analyst with Tiger Management from 1998 to 2000. Reidinger began his career in 1993 as an equity research analyst with Goldman Sachs. With more than 20 years of experience as an analyst, he has covered a broad range of industries within the information technology, consumer, and industrial sectors. Reidinger earned bachelor’s degrees in both mathematics and economics from Fordham University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

