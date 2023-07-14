David E. Reidinger Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager David E. Reidinger joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in October 2016 as a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team. He also performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. From June 2004 to September 2016, Reidinger was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Chartwell Investment Partners, where he worked on the firm’s small- and mid-cap growth strategies. Before that, Reidinger was a portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley Investment Management from 2000 to 2003, and a senior equity analyst with Tiger Management from 1998 to 2000. Reidinger began his career in 1993 as an equity research analyst with Goldman Sachs. With more than 20 years of experience as an analyst, he has covered a broad range of industries within the information technology, consumer, and industrial sectors. Reidinger earned bachelor’s degrees in both mathematics and economics from Fordham University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.