Steven G. Catricks is a senior portfolio manager for the US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity team. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities in July 2012. He joined the team in October 2010 as a senior equity analyst. He is responsible for the analysis, purchase, and sale recommendations of technology and business services securities for the firm's US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity team, he was a portfolio manager for the firm's Strategic Small-Cap Value team, focusing on the technology, healthcare, and telecommunication services sectors. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 2001 as an equity analyst, performing research and analysis for the firm's Emerging Growth Equity team. Previously, Catricks was an equity analyst at BlackRock Financial from 1999 to 2001, where he specialized in small-capitalization growth stocks. He also worked as a systems engineer at Dow Jones/Factiva, and as a senior systems engineer at GE Aerospace/Lockheed Martin. He started his career as a systems engineer at the Naval Air Development Center, where he spent 15 years. Catricks holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University and a master's degree in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and has nearly 20 years of experience in the technology industry. Catricks is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.