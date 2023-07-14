The Fund invests primarily in stocks of small companies that its investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), believes have a combination of attractive valuations, growth prospects, and strong cash flows. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, will be in investments of small-capitalization companies (80% policy). The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.