Western Gas Equity Partners LP

Stock

WGP

Price as of:

$32.72 -0.12 -0.37%

Industry

Gas Utilities

/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Gas Utilities /

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

WGP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $1.81

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

WGP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,174,900

Open Price

$33.39

Day's Range

$32.38 - $33.39

Previous Close

$32.84

52 week low / high

$25.89 - $38.62

Percent off 52 week high

-15.28%

WGP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WGP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

WGP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WGP's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-01-31

$0.6025

2018-10-30

$0.595

2018-07-31

$0.5825

2018-05-01

$0.56875

2018-01-31

$0.54875

2017-11-01

$0.5375

2017-07-27

$0.5275

2017-04-27

$0.49125

2017-01-31

$0.4625

2016-10-27

$0.4475

2016-07-28

$0.43375

2016-04-28

$0.42375

2016-01-28

$0.40375

2015-10-29

$0.38125

2015-07-29

$0.36375

2015-04-28

$0.3425

2015-01-29

$0.3125

2014-10-29

$0.29125

2014-07-29

$0.27125

2014-04-28

$0.25

2014-01-29

$0.23125

2013-10-29

$0.21375

2013-07-29

$0.1975

2013-04-26

$0.17875

2013-01-30

$0.03587

WGP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WGP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WGP

Metric

WGP Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

WGP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

5years

WGP

WGP

WGP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WGP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

WGP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6025

2019-01-18

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2018-10-16

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5825

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5688

2018-04-17

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5488

2018-01-19

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2017-10-12

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5275

2017-07-18

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4913

2017-04-13

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

2017-02-02

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4475

2016-10-18

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4338

2016-07-20

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4238

2016-04-22

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4038

2016-01-21

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3813

2015-10-14

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3638

2015-07-16

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2015-04-20

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2015-01-22

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2913

2014-10-20

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2713

2014-07-18

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-04-17

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

2014-01-20

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2138

2013-10-16

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2013-07-17

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1788

2013-04-17

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0359

2013-01-21

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-21

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

WGP

WGP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) was established to create three types of ownership of Western Gas Partners, LP (WES), which is an MLP formed by the Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. WGP was established in 2007, and is based in The Woodlands, TX.

