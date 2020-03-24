Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Stock

VLT

Price as of:

$9.04 +0.69 +8.26%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT)

VLT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

13.19%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.16

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VLT DARS™ Rating

VLT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,617

Open Price

$8.57

Day's Range

$8.57 - $9.06

Previous Close

$8.35

52 week low / high

$8.09 - $14.93

Percent off 52 week high

-39.45%

VLT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VLT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VLT

Compare VLT to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade VLT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VLT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VLT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-16

$0.0964

2020-02-13

$0.0964

2020-01-14

$0.0964

2019-12-12

$0.0964

2019-11-12

$0.0964

2019-10-15

$0.0964

2019-09-17

$0.0964

2019-08-13

$0.0964

2019-07-16

$0.0964

2019-06-13

$0.0964

2019-05-14

$0.0964

2019-04-11

$0.0964

2019-03-12

$0.0964

2019-02-12

$0.0964

2019-01-15

$0.0964

2018-12-13

$0.0964

2018-11-09

$0.0964

2018-10-15

$0.0964

2018-09-13

$0.0964

2018-08-13

$0.084

2018-07-16

$0.084

2018-06-12

$0.084

2018-05-14

$0.084

2018-04-16

$0.084

2018-03-14

$0.084

2018-02-14

$0.084

2018-01-23

$0.084

2017-12-12

$0.084

2017-11-14

$0.084

2017-10-12

$0.084

2017-09-12

$0.084

2017-08-09

$0.084

2017-07-12

$0.084

2017-06-12

$0.084

2017-05-10

$0.084

2017-04-11

$0.084

2017-03-13

$0.09

2017-02-13

$0.09

2017-01-17

$0.093

2016-12-12

$0.093

2016-11-09

$0.093

2016-10-12

$0.093

2016-09-12

$0.093

2016-08-10

$0.093

2016-07-11

$0.093

2016-06-09

$0.0975

2016-05-11

$0.0975

2016-04-11

$0.0975

2016-03-10

$0.0975

2016-02-10

$0.0975

2016-01-13

$0.1035

2015-12-09

$0.1035

2015-11-12

$0.1035

2015-10-13

$0.1035

2015-09-10

$0.1035

2015-08-11

$0.1035

2015-07-09

$0.1035

2015-06-09

$0.1045

2015-05-11

$0.1045

2015-04-09

$0.1045

2015-03-11

$0.1045

2015-02-11

$0.1045

2015-01-12

$0.1045

2014-12-12

$0.1045

2014-11-12

$0.1045

2014-10-14

$0.1045

2014-09-11

$0.11

2014-08-07

$0.11

2014-07-10

$0.11

2014-06-11

$0.11

2014-05-08

$0.11

2014-04-10

$0.11

2014-03-12

$0.11

2014-02-12

$0.11

2014-01-13

$0.11

2013-12-10

$0.11

2013-11-06

$0.116

2013-10-09

$0.116

2013-09-11

$0.116

2013-08-08

$0.116

2013-07-09

$0.116

2013-06-11

$0.116

2013-05-09

$0.116

2013-04-09

$0.116

2013-03-07

$0.116

2013-02-07

$0.116

2013-01-10

$0.116

2012-12-12

$0.116

2012-11-13

$0.116

2012-10-10

$0.116

2012-09-14

$0.116

2012-08-13

$0.116

2012-07-12

$0.116

2012-06-13

$0.116

2012-05-11

$0.116

2012-04-11

$0.116

2012-03-12

$0.116

2012-02-13

$0.116

2012-01-12

$0.116

2011-12-13

$0.116

2011-11-14

$0.116

2011-10-12

$0.116

2011-09-13

$0.116

2011-08-11

$0.116

2011-07-13

$0.116

2011-06-13

$0.116

2011-05-11

$0.116

2011-04-13

$0.116

2011-03-11

$0.116

2011-02-11

$0.116

2011-01-12

$0.116

2010-12-13

$0.116

2010-11-10

$0.116

2010-10-13

$0.116

2010-09-13

$0.116

2010-08-11

$0.116

2010-07-13

$0.145

2010-06-11

$0.145

2010-05-12

$0.145

2010-04-13

$0.145

2010-03-11

$0.135

2010-02-10

$0.135

2010-01-13

$0.1225

2009-12-11

$0.1225

2009-11-10

$0.1125

2009-10-13

$0.1125

2009-09-11

$0.1175

2009-08-12

$0.1175

2009-07-13

$0.1175

2009-06-11

$0.1175

2009-05-13

$0.0235

2009-04-13

$0.1175

2009-03-11

$0.1175

2009-02-11

$0.1175

2009-01-13

$0.1175

2008-12-11

$0.1175

2008-11-12

$0.125

2008-10-10

$0.125

2008-09-11

$0.125

2008-08-13

$0.125

2008-07-11

$0.125

2008-06-11

$0.125

2008-05-13

$0.125

2008-04-11

$0.125

2008-03-12

$0.125

2008-02-13

$0.1375

2008-01-11

$0.1375

2007-12-12

$0.1375

2007-11-13

$0.1375

2007-10-11

$0.1375

2007-09-12

$0.1375

2007-08-13

$0.1375

2007-07-11

$0.1375

2007-06-13

$0.1375

2007-05-11

$0.1375

2007-04-11

$0.1375

2007-03-13

$0.1375

2007-02-13

$0.1375

2007-01-11

$0.1375

2006-12-13

$0.1375

2006-11-13

$0.1375

2006-10-11

$0.1375

2006-09-13

$0.1375

2006-08-11

$0.1375

2006-07-12

$0.1425

2006-06-13

$0.1475

2006-05-11

$0.1475

2006-04-11

$0.16

2006-03-13

$0.16

2006-02-13

$0.175

2006-01-11

$0.175

2005-12-13

$0.185

2005-11-10

$0.185

2005-10-12

$0.185

2005-09-13

$0.185

2005-08-11

$0.185

2005-07-13

$0.185

2005-06-13

$0.185

2005-05-11

$0.185

2005-04-13

$0.185

2005-03-11

$0.185

2005-02-11

$0.185

2005-01-12

$0.185

2004-12-13

$0.185

2004-11-10

$0.185

2004-10-13

$0.185

2004-09-13

$0.185

2004-08-11

$0.185

2004-07-13

$0.185

2004-06-14

$0.185

2004-05-12

$0.185

2004-04-13

$0.185

2004-03-11

$0.185

2004-02-11

$0.185

2004-01-13

$0.185

2003-12-11

$0.185

2003-11-12

$0.185

2003-10-10

$0.185

2003-09-11

$0.185

2003-08-13

$0.185

2003-07-11

$0.185

2003-06-11

$0.185

2003-05-13

$0.185

2003-04-11

$0.185

2003-03-12

$0.185

2003-02-12

$0.21

2003-01-13

$0.21

2002-12-11

$0.21

2002-11-13

$0.225

2002-10-10

$0.225

2002-09-11

$0.225

2002-08-13

$0.2525

2002-07-11

$0.2525

2002-06-12

$0.2525

2002-05-13

$0.2875

2002-04-11

$0.2875

2002-03-13

$0.2875

2002-02-13

$0.2875

2002-01-11

$0.3075

2001-12-12

$0.3075

2001-11-13

$0.3075

2001-10-11

$0.3075

2001-09-17

$0.3075

2001-08-13

$0.3075

2001-07-11

$0.3075

2001-06-13

$0.3075

2001-05-11

$0.3075

2001-04-10

$0.3075

2001-03-13

$0.3075

2001-02-13

$0.3075

2001-01-10

$0.3075

2000-12-13

$0.3075

2000-11-13

$0.3225

2000-10-11

$0.3225

2000-09-13

$0.3225

2000-08-11

$0.3425

2000-07-12

$0.3425

2000-06-13

$0.3425

2000-05-11

$0.36

2000-04-12

$0.36

2000-03-13

$0.36

2000-02-11

$0.36

2000-01-12

$0.36

1999-12-13

$0.36

1999-11-10

$0.36

1999-10-13

$0.3725

1999-09-13

$0.3725

1999-08-11

$0.3725

1999-07-13

$0.3725

1999-06-11

$0.3725

1999-05-12

$0.3825

1999-04-13

$0.3825

1999-03-11

$0.3825

1999-02-10

$0.3825

1999-01-13

$0.3825

1998-12-11

$0.4

1998-11-10

$0.4

1998-10-13

$0.4

1998-09-11

$0.4

1998-08-12

$0.4

1998-07-13

$0.4

1998-06-11

$0.4

1998-05-13

$0.4

1998-04-13

$0.4

1998-03-11

$0.4

1998-02-11

$0.4

1998-01-13

$0.4

1997-12-11

$0.4

1997-11-12

$0.4

1997-10-10

$0.4

1997-09-11

$0.4

1997-08-13

$0.4

1997-07-11

$0.4

1997-06-11

$0.4

1997-05-13

$0.4

1997-04-11

$0.4

1997-03-12

$0.4

1997-02-12

$0.4

1997-01-13

$0.4

1996-12-11

$0.4

1996-11-13

$0.4

1996-10-10

$0.4

1996-09-11

$0.4

1996-08-13

$0.4

1996-07-11

$0.4

1996-06-12

$0.4

1996-05-13

$0.4

1996-04-11

$0.4

1996-03-13

$0.4

1996-02-13

$0.4

1996-01-10

$0.4

1995-12-13

$0.4

1995-11-13

$0.4

1995-10-11

$0.4

1995-09-13

$0.4

1995-08-11

$0.4

1995-07-12

$0.4

1995-06-13

$0.4

1995-05-09

$0.4

1995-04-10

$0.4

VLT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VLT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VLT

Stock not rated.

VLT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.98%

0.00%

2years

VLT

News
VLT

Research
VLT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VLT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

VLT
Dividend History

VLT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0964

2020-03-02

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2020-02-03

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2020-01-02

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-04-01

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-08-01

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-06-01

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-05-01

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-12-01

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-09-01

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-08-01

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-07-01

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-04-01

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-03-01

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2015-09-01

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2015-05-01

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2015-01-02

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-07-01

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-04-01

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-11-01

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-01-02

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-10-01

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-09-04

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-03-01

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2012-01-03

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-09-30

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1225

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1225

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2009-07-27

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2009-03-02

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2007-01-03

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1425

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1475

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1475

2006-05-11

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2002-11-29

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2002-10-31

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2525

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2525

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2525

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2875

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2875

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2875

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2875

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-05-03

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-04-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-12

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-02-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2001-01-02

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3225

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3225

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3225

2000-09-01

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3425

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3425

2000-06-30

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3425

2000-06-01

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2000-01-03

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

1999-12-03

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

1999-11-03

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3725

1999-09-30

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3725

1999-08-31

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3725

1999-08-02

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3725

1999-06-30

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3725

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3825

1999-05-03

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3825

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3825

1999-03-02

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3825

1999-02-02

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3825

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-12-03

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-11-02

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-08-01

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-03-02

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-12-02

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-06-02

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-04-01

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-03-04

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-02-04

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-12-02

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-09-03

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-07-31

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-06-28

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-05-31

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-05-02

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-02-01

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1995-12-01

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1995-11-01

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1995-10-02

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1995-06-30

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

1995-04-03

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

VLT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

