Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc

Stock

PFD

Price as of:

$15.35 -0.06 -0.39%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc (PFD)

PFD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.86%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.90

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PFD DARS™ Rating

PFD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,600

Open Price

$15.52

Day's Range

$15.26 - $15.55

Previous Close

$15.41

52 week low / high

$10.74 - $16.64

Percent off 52 week high

-7.75%

PFD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0750

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 20

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0750

2019-12-10

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-31

Regular

$0.0750

2019-12-10

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-01-31

Regular

PFD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PFD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-23

$0.075

2019-12-20

$0.075

2019-11-20

$0.075

2019-10-23

$0.075

2019-09-20

$0.075

2019-08-22

$0.075

2019-07-23

$0.075

2019-06-20

$0.075

2019-05-22

$0.075

2019-04-22

$0.075

2019-03-21

$0.075

2019-02-20

$0.075

2019-01-23

$0.075

2018-12-20

$0.078

2018-11-21

$0.078

2018-10-23

$0.078

2018-09-20

$0.078

2018-08-23

$0.078

2018-07-23

$0.078

2018-06-21

$0.078

2018-05-22

$0.078

2018-04-20

$0.078

2018-03-21

$0.078

2018-02-20

$0.078

2018-01-23

$0.082

2017-12-20

$0.082

2017-11-21

$0.082

2017-10-23

$0.082

2017-09-21

$0.082

2017-08-22

$0.082

2017-07-20

$0.088

2017-06-21

$0.088

2017-05-19

$0.088

2017-04-19

$0.088

2017-03-22

$0.088

2017-02-16

$0.088

2017-01-20

$0.088

2016-12-20

$0.088

2016-11-18

$0.09

2016-10-20

$0.09

2016-09-21

$0.09

2016-08-22

$0.09

2016-07-20

$0.09

2016-06-21

$0.09

2016-05-19

$0.09

2016-04-20

$0.09

2016-03-21

$0.09

2016-02-18

$0.09

2016-01-20

$0.09

2015-12-21

$0.09

2015-11-18

$0.09

2015-10-21

$0.09

2015-09-21

$0.09

2015-08-20

$0.09

2015-07-22

$0.09

2015-06-19

$0.09

2015-05-19

$0.09

2015-04-21

$0.09

2015-03-20

$0.09

2015-02-18

$0.09

2015-01-21

$0.09

2014-12-19

$0.09

2014-11-18

$0.09

2014-10-22

$0.09

2014-09-19

$0.09

2014-08-20

$0.09

2014-07-22

$0.09

2014-06-19

$0.09

2014-05-20

$0.09

2014-04-21

$0.09

2014-03-20

$0.09

2014-02-19

$0.09

2014-01-22

$0.09

2013-12-19

$0.09

2013-11-19

$0.09

2013-10-22

$0.09

2013-09-19

$0.09

2013-08-21

$0.09

2013-07-22

$0.09

2013-06-19

$0.09

2013-05-22

$0.09

2013-04-19

$0.09

2013-03-19

$0.09

2013-02-19

$0.09

2013-01-22

$0.09

2012-12-19

$0.09

2012-11-20

$0.093

2012-10-22

$0.093

2012-09-19

$0.093

2012-08-22

$0.093

2012-07-20

$0.093

2012-06-20

$0.093

2012-05-21

$0.093

2012-04-19

$0.093

2012-03-21

$0.093

2012-02-17

$0.093

2012-01-20

$0.093

2011-12-20

$0.093

2011-11-18

$0.093

2011-10-20

$0.093

2011-09-21

$0.093

2011-08-22

$0.093

2011-07-20

$0.09

2011-06-21

$0.09

2011-05-19

$0.09

2011-04-19

$0.09

2011-03-22

$0.09

2011-02-16

$0.09

2011-01-20

$0.09

2010-12-21

$0.09

2010-11-18

$0.089

2010-10-20

$0.089

2010-09-21

$0.089

2010-08-20

$0.089

2010-07-21

$0.0825

2010-06-21

$0.0825

2010-05-19

$0.0825

2010-04-21

$0.072

2010-03-22

$0.072

2010-02-17

$0.072

2010-01-20

$0.072

2009-12-21

$0.072

2009-11-18

$0.063

2009-10-21

$0.063

2009-09-21

$0.063

2009-08-20

$0.063

2009-07-22

$0.063

2009-06-19

$0.063

2009-05-19

$0.063

2009-04-21

$0.063

2009-03-20

$0.063

2009-02-18

$0.063

2009-01-21

$0.063

2008-12-19

$0.063

2008-11-20

$0.066

2008-11-05

$0.066

2008-09-19

$0.073

2008-08-20

$0.0775

2008-07-22

$0.0775

2008-06-19

$0.0775

2008-05-20

$0.0775

2008-04-21

$0.0775

2008-03-19

$0.0775

2008-02-20

$0.0775

2008-01-22

$0.086

2007-12-19

$0.086

2007-11-20

$0.086

2007-10-22

$0.086

2007-09-19

$0.086

2007-08-22

$0.086

2007-07-20

$0.086

2007-06-20

$0.086

2007-05-21

$0.086

2007-04-19

$0.086

2007-03-21

$0.086

2007-02-16

$0.086

2007-01-22

$0.086

2006-12-19

$0.086

2006-11-20

$0.086

2006-10-20

$0.086

2006-09-20

$0.086

2006-08-22

$0.086

2006-07-20

$0.086

2006-06-21

$0.086

2006-05-22

$0.086

2006-04-19

$0.086

2006-03-22

$0.086

2006-02-16

$0.0905

2006-01-20

$0.0905

2005-12-20

$0.0905

2005-11-21

$0.0905

2005-10-20

$0.0905

2005-09-21

$0.0905

2005-08-22

$0.0905

2005-07-20

$0.0905

2005-06-21

$0.0905

2005-05-20

$0.0905

2005-04-20

$0.0905

2005-03-22

$0.095

2005-02-16

$0.095

2005-01-20

$0.095

2004-12-21

$0.095

2004-12-21

$0.065

2004-11-19

$0.095

2004-10-20

$0.095

2004-09-21

$0.095

2004-08-20

$0.095

2004-07-21

$0.095

2004-06-21

$0.095

2004-05-19

$0.095

2004-04-21

$0.095

2004-03-22

$0.095

2004-02-18

$0.095

2004-01-21

$0.095

2003-12-22

$0.095

2003-11-18

$0.0915

2003-10-22

$0.0915

2003-09-19

$0.0915

2003-08-20

$0.0915

2003-07-22

$0.0915

2003-06-19

$0.0915

2003-05-21

$0.0915

2003-04-21

$0.0915

2003-03-20

$0.0915

2003-02-19

$0.0915

2003-01-22

$0.0915

2002-12-23

$0.0915

2002-12-23

$0.1285

2002-11-20

$0.088

2002-10-22

$0.088

2002-09-19

$0.088

2002-08-21

$0.088

2002-07-22

$0.088

2002-06-19

$0.088

2002-05-22

$0.082

2002-04-19

$0.082

2002-03-19

$0.082

2002-02-19

$0.082

2002-01-22

$0.082

2001-12-20

$0.164

2001-11-20

$0.082

2001-10-22

$0.082

2001-09-19

$0.082

2001-08-22

$0.082

2001-07-20

$0.082

2001-06-20

$0.082

2001-05-22

$0.082

2001-04-19

$0.082

2001-03-21

$0.082

2001-02-16

$0.082

2001-01-22

$0.082

2000-12-19

$0.082

2000-11-20

$0.082

2000-10-20

$0.082

2000-10-20

$0.082

2000-09-20

$0.082

2000-08-22

$0.082

2000-07-20

$0.082

2000-06-21

$0.082

2000-05-22

$0.082

2000-04-18

$0.082

2000-03-22

$0.082

2000-02-17

$0.082

2000-01-20

$0.082

1999-12-21

$0.3635

1999-12-21

$0.1965

1999-11-19

$0.0845

1999-10-20

$0.0845

1999-09-21

$0.0845

1999-08-20

$0.0845

1999-07-21

$0.0845

1999-06-21

$0.0845

1999-05-19

$0.0785

1999-04-21

$0.0785

1999-03-22

$0.0785

1999-02-17

$0.0785

1999-01-20

$0.0785

1998-12-22

$0.2952

1998-12-22

$0.4648

1998-11-18

$0.081

1998-10-21

$0.081

1998-09-21

$0.081

1998-08-20

$0.081

1998-07-22

$0.081

1998-06-19

$0.081

1998-05-19

$0.081

1998-04-21

$0.081

1998-03-20

$0.081

1998-02-18

$0.081

1998-01-21

$0.081

1997-12-22

$0.2129

1997-12-22

$0.2471

1997-11-18

$0.087

1997-10-22

$0.087

1997-09-19

$0.087

1997-08-20

$0.087

1997-07-22

$0.087

1997-06-19

$0.087

1997-05-20

$0.087

1997-04-21

$0.087

1997-03-19

$0.087

1997-02-19

$0.087

1997-01-22

$0.087

1996-12-23

$0.199

1996-12-23

$0.641

1996-11-19

$0.092

1996-10-22

$0.092

1996-09-19

$0.092

1996-08-21

$0.092

1996-07-22

$0.092

1996-06-19

$0.092

1996-05-21

$0.092

1996-04-19

$0.087

1996-03-21

$0.087

1996-02-20

$0.087

1996-01-22

$0.087

1995-12-22

$0.087

1995-11-20

$0.0926

1995-10-20

$0.0926

1995-09-20

$0.0926

1995-08-22

$0.0926

1995-07-20

$0.0926

1995-06-21

$0.0926

1995-05-17

$0.098

1995-04-17

$0.098

1994-12-16

$0.83 ()

1993-12-17

$1.408 ()

1993-12-17

$0.174 ()

PFD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PFD

Stock not rated.

PFD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.84%

-4.26%

0years

PFD

News
PFD

Research
PFD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PFD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

Brought to You by Mitre Media

PFD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0750

2019-12-10

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-12-10

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-10-18

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-07-18

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-07-18

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-07-18

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-04-25

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-04-25

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-04-25

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-01-24

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-01-24

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-01-24

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2018-12-11

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-12-11

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-10-19

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-07-19

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-07-19

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-07-19

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-04-18

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-04-18

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-04-18

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-01-24

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-01-24

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2018-01-24

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2018-01-08

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2017-12-12

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2017-11-06

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2017-10-02

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2017-09-05

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2017-08-07

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-07-03

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-06-05

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-05-01

2017-05-19

2017-05-23

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-04-03

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-03-06

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-02-06

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2017-01-09

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2016-12-12

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-11-07

2016-11-18

2016-11-22

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-10-03

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-09-06

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-08-01

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-07-05

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-06-06

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-05-02

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-04-04

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-03-07

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-02-01

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-01-04

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-12-10

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-11-02

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-10-05

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-09-08

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-08-03

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-07-06

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-06-01

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-05-04

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-04-06

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-03-02

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-02-03

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-01-05

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-12-10

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-11-03

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-10-06

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-09-08

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-08-04

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-07-07

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-06-02

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-05-05

2014-05-20

2014-05-22

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-04-07

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-03-03

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-02-03

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-01-06

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-12-11

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-11-04

2013-11-19

2013-11-21

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-10-07

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-09-03

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-08-05

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-07-01

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-06-03

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-05-07

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-04-01

2013-04-19

2013-04-23

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-03-04

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-02-04

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-01-07

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-12-10

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-11-05

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-10-01

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-09-04

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-08-06

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-07-02

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-06-04

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-05-07

2012-05-21

2012-05-23

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-04-02

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-03-05

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-02-06

2012-02-17

2012-02-22

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-01-06

2012-01-20

2012-01-24

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2011-12-12

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2011-11-07

2011-11-18

2011-11-22

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2011-10-03

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2011-09-06

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2011-07-19

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-07-05

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-06-06

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-05-02

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-04-04

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-03-07

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-02-07

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-01-03

2011-01-20

2011-01-24

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2010-12-13

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2010-11-01

2010-11-18

2010-11-22

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2010-10-04

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2010-09-07

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2010-08-02

2010-08-20

2010-08-24

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-07-06

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-06-07

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-05-03

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2010-04-05

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2010-03-01

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2010-02-01

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2010-01-04

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2009-12-14

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-11-02

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-10-05

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-09-08

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-08-03

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-07-02

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-06-01

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-05-04

2009-05-19

2009-05-21

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-04-06

2009-04-21

2009-04-23

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-03-02

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-02-03

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-01-05

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-12-15

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2008-11-18

2008-11-20

2008-11-24

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2008-10-27

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2008-10-27

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2008-08-04

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2008-07-07

2008-07-22

2008-07-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2008-06-04

2008-06-19

2008-06-23

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2008-05-05

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2008-04-07

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2008-03-03

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2008-01-30

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2008-01-08

2008-01-22

2008-01-24

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-12-10

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-11-06

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-10-01

2007-10-22

2007-10-24

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-09-04

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-08-06

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-07-02

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-06-04

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-05-01

2007-05-21

2007-05-23

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-04-03

2007-04-19

2007-04-23

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-03-05

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-02-05

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-01-03

2007-01-22

2007-01-24

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-12-11

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-11-07

2006-11-20

2006-11-22

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-10-02

2006-10-20

2006-10-24

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-09-05

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-08-07

2006-08-22

2006-08-24

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-07-05

2006-07-20

2006-07-24

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-06-06

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-05-02

2006-05-22

2006-05-24

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-04-03

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2006-03-07

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2006-02-06

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2006-01-11

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2005-12-12

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2005-11-07

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2005-10-04

2005-10-20

2005-10-24

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2005-09-06

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2005-08-01

2005-08-22

2005-08-24

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2005-07-05

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2005-06-10

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2005-05-02

2005-05-20

2005-05-24

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2005-04-01

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2005-03-07

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2005-02-08

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2005-01-03

2005-01-20

2005-01-24

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

Unknown

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2004-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-11-19

2004-11-23

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-09-21

2004-09-23

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-08-20

2004-08-24

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-07-21

2004-07-23

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-06-21

2004-06-23

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-04-21

2004-04-23

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-03-22

2004-03-24

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2004-01-21

2004-01-23

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2003-12-15

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-11-18

2003-11-20

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-10-22

2003-10-24

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-07-22

2003-07-24

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-06-19

2003-06-23

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-04-21

2003-04-23

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2003-01-22

2003-01-24

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1285

Unknown

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2002-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

Unknown

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

Unknown

2002-10-22

2002-10-24

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

Unknown

2002-09-19

2002-09-23

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

Unknown

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

Unknown

2002-07-22

2002-07-24

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

Unknown

2002-06-19

2002-06-21

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2002-04-19

2002-04-23

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2002-03-19

2002-03-21

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2002-02-19

2002-02-21

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2002-01-22

2002-01-24

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1640

Unknown

2001-12-20

2001-12-24

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-10-22

2001-10-24

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-09-19

2001-09-21

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-07-20

2001-07-24

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-06-20

2001-06-22

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-05-22

2001-05-24

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-04-19

2001-04-23

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-03-21

2001-03-23

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-02-16

2001-02-21

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2001-01-22

2001-01-24

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-12-19

2000-12-21

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-11-20

2000-11-22

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-10-20

2000-10-24

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-10-20

2000-10-24

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-09-20

2000-09-22

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-08-22

2000-08-24

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-07-20

2000-07-24

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-06-21

2000-06-23

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-05-22

2000-05-24

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-04-18

2000-04-20

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2000-03-08

2000-03-22

2000-03-24

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2000-02-08

2000-02-17

2000-02-22

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

Unknown

2000-01-20

2000-01-24

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1965

1999-12-13

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3635

1999-12-13

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

Unknown

1999-11-19

1999-11-23

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

1999-10-04

1999-10-20

1999-10-22

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

1999-09-07

1999-09-21

1999-09-23

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

1999-08-02

1999-08-20

1999-08-24

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

1999-07-06

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

1999-06-07

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

1999-05-03

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

1999-04-01

1999-04-21

1999-04-23

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

1999-03-01

1999-03-22

1999-03-24

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

1999-02-01

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

1999-01-04

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4648

1998-12-15

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2952

1998-12-15

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-11-03

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-10-06

1998-10-21

1998-10-23

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-09-09

1998-09-21

1998-09-23

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-08-03

1998-08-20

1998-08-24

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-07-06

1998-07-22

1998-07-24

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-06-05

1998-06-19

1998-06-23

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-05-05

1998-05-19

1998-05-21

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-04-06

1998-04-21

1998-04-23

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-03-02

1998-03-20

1998-03-24

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-02-03

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1998-01-05

1998-01-21

1998-01-23

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2471

1997-12-16

1997-12-22

1997-12-24

1997-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2129

1997-12-16

1997-12-22

1997-12-24

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-11-04

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-10-06

1997-10-22

1997-10-24

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-09-02

1997-09-19

1997-09-23

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-08-04

1997-08-20

1997-08-22

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-07-07

1997-07-22

1997-07-24

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-06-03

1997-06-19

1997-06-23

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-05-06

1997-05-20

1997-05-22

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-04-07

1997-04-21

1997-04-23

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-03-03

1997-03-19

1997-03-21

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-02-06

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1997-01-06

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6410

1996-12-16

1996-12-23

1996-12-26

1996-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

1996-12-16

1996-12-23

1996-12-26

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

1996-11-04

1996-11-19

1996-11-21

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

1996-10-07

1996-10-22

1996-10-24

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

1996-09-04

1996-09-19

1996-09-23

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

1996-08-05

1996-08-21

1996-08-23

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

1996-07-01

1996-07-22

1996-07-24

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

1996-06-03

1996-06-19

1996-06-21

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

1996-05-06

1996-05-21

1996-05-23

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1996-04-02

1996-04-19

1996-04-23

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1996-03-06

1996-03-21

1996-03-25

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1996-02-06

1996-02-20

1996-02-22

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1996-01-09

1996-01-22

1996-01-24

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

1995-12-11

1995-12-22

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

1995-11-06

1995-11-20

1995-11-22

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

1995-10-01

1995-10-20

1995-10-24

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

1995-09-05

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

1995-08-08

1995-08-22

1995-08-24

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

1995-07-07

1995-07-20

1995-07-24

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

1995-05-23

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-05-01

1995-05-17

1995-05-23

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-04-03

1995-04-17

1995-04-21

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8300 ()

1994-12-13

1994-12-16

1994-12-22

1994-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1740 ()

1993-12-13

1993-12-17

1993-12-23

1993-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$1.4080 ()

1993-12-13

1993-12-17

1993-12-23

1993-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

PFD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

