Energy Income & Growth Fund

Stock

FEN

Price as of:

$22.23 +0.08 +0.36%

Industry

Other

Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN)

FEN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.47%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FEN DARS™ Rating

FEN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

77,100

Open Price

$22.03

Day's Range

$22.03 - $22.36

Previous Close

$22.15

52 week low / high

$17.81 - $23.5

Percent off 52 week high

-5.40%

FEN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FEN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FEN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FEN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FEN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-22

$0.58

2019-07-22

$0.58

2019-04-22

$0.58

2019-01-22

$0.58

2018-10-22

$0.58

2018-07-20

$0.58

2018-04-20

$0.58

2018-01-22

$0.58

2017-10-20

$0.58

2017-07-21

$0.58

2017-04-21

$0.58

2017-01-20

$0.58

2016-10-21

$0.58

2016-07-22

$0.58

2016-04-22

$0.58

2016-01-22

$0.58

2015-10-22

$0.58

2015-07-22

$0.57

2015-04-22

$0.56

2015-01-22

$0.55

2014-10-22

$0.545

2014-07-22

$0.54

2014-04-22

$0.535

2014-01-22

$0.53

2013-10-22

$0.525

2013-07-22

$0.52

2013-04-22

$0.515

2013-01-22

$0.51

2012-10-22

$0.5

2012-07-20

$0.49

2012-04-20

$0.485

2012-01-20

$0.48

2011-10-21

$0.475

2011-07-21

$0.47

2011-04-20

$0.465

2011-01-21

$0.46

2010-10-21

$0.455

2010-07-21

$0.45

2010-04-21

$0.445

2010-01-21

$0.44

2009-10-21

$0.44

2009-07-22

$0.44

2009-04-22

$0.44

2009-01-21

$0.44

2008-10-20

$0.44

2008-07-18

$0.44

2008-04-18

$0.395

2008-01-17

$0.385

2007-10-18

$0.385

2007-07-18

$0.385

2007-04-18

$0.38

2007-01-16

$0.375

2006-10-16

$0.355

2006-07-14

$0.345

2006-04-12

$0.34

2006-01-12

$0.335

2005-10-17

$0.335

2005-07-12

$0.33

2005-04-13

$0.33

2005-01-10

$0.33

2004-10-04

$0.325

FEN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FEN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FEN

Stock not rated.

FEN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

FEN

News
FEN

Research
FEN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FEN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

FEN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5800

2019-10-10

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2019-07-10

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2019-04-10

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2019-01-10

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2018-10-10

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2018-07-10

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2018-04-10

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2018-01-10

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-10-10

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-07-10

2017-07-21

2017-07-25

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-04-10

2017-04-21

2017-04-25

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-01-10

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2016-10-11

2016-10-21

2016-10-25

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2016-07-11

2016-07-22

2016-07-26

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2016-04-11

2016-04-22

2016-04-26

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2016-01-11

2016-01-22

2016-01-26

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2015-10-08

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2015-07-09

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2015-04-09

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-01-12

2015-01-22

2015-01-26

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2014-10-09

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-07-10

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2014-04-10

2014-04-22

2014-04-24

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2014-01-09

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2013-10-10

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2013-07-11

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2013-04-11

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2013-01-10

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-10-11

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2012-07-12

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2012-04-12

2012-04-20

2012-04-24

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-01-12

2012-01-20

2012-01-24

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2011-10-12

2011-10-21

2011-10-25

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2011-07-12

2011-07-21

2011-07-25

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2011-04-12

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2011-01-12

2011-01-21

2011-01-25

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2010-10-12

2010-10-21

2010-10-25

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-07-12

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2010-04-12

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-01-12

2010-01-21

2010-01-25

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2009-10-12

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2009-07-13

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2009-04-09

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2009-01-13

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2008-10-09

2008-10-20

2008-10-22

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2008-07-09

2008-07-18

2008-07-22

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2008-04-09

2008-04-18

2008-04-22

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2008-01-09

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2007-10-09

2007-10-18

2007-10-22

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2007-07-09

2007-07-18

2007-07-20

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-04-05

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-12-18

2007-01-16

2007-01-18

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2006-10-06

2006-10-16

2006-10-18

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2006-06-20

2006-07-14

2006-07-18

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-03-20

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2005-12-20

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2005-09-20

2005-10-17

2005-10-19

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-06-20

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-03-21

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2004-12-20

2005-01-10

2005-01-12

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2004-09-22

2004-10-04

2004-10-06

2004-10-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FEN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

