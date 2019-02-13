Best Dividend Stocks
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Inc

Stock

EMO

Price as of:

$8.59 +0.04 +0.47%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
EMO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.76%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EMO DARS™ Rating

EMO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

488,374

Open Price

$8.58

Day's Range

$8.52 - $8.65

Previous Close

$8.55

52 week low / high

$7.33 - $9.88

Percent off 52 week high

-13.06%

EMO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EMO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EMO's Upcoming Dividend

EMO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EMO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.23

2019-08-22

$0.23

2019-05-23

$0.23

2019-02-14

$0.23

2018-11-21

$0.32

2018-08-23

$0.32

2018-05-23

$0.32

2018-02-15

$0.32

2017-11-22

$0.32

2017-08-23

$0.32

2017-05-17

$0.32

2017-02-15

$0.32

2016-11-16

$0.32

2016-08-17

$0.32

2016-05-18

$0.32

2016-02-17

$0.32

2015-11-18

$0.395

2015-08-19

$0.385

2015-05-20

$0.365

2015-02-18

$0.36

2014-11-19

$0.355

2014-08-20

$0.35

2014-05-21

$0.345

2014-02-19

$0.345

2013-11-20

$0.345

2013-08-21

$0.34

2013-05-22

$0.34

2013-02-13

$0.34

2012-11-20

$0.335

2012-08-22

$0.335

2012-05-16

$0.335

2012-02-15

$0.33

2011-11-16

$0.33

2011-07-27

$0.33

2010-02-24

$0.4531

2009-11-25

$0.4531

2009-08-27

$0.4531

2009-05-27

$0.453125

2009-02-25

$0.453125

2008-11-25

$0.453125

2008-08-27

$0.453125

2008-05-28

$0.453125

2008-02-27

$0.453125

2007-11-28

$0.453125

2007-08-29

$0.453125

2007-05-29

$0.453125

2007-02-26

$0.453125

2006-11-28

$0.453125

2006-08-29

$0.453125

2006-05-26

$0.453125

2006-02-24

$0.453125

2005-11-28

$0.453125

2005-08-29

$0.453125

2005-05-26

$0.453125

2005-02-24

$0.453125

2004-11-26

$0.453125

2004-08-27

$0.453125

2004-05-26

$0.453125

2004-02-25

$0.453125

2003-11-25

$0.453125

2003-08-27

$0.453125

2003-05-28

$0.453125

2003-02-26

$0.4984

EMO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EMO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EMO

Stock not rated.

EMO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.42%

-28.13%

0years

EMO

News
EMO

Research
EMO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EMO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

EMO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2300

2019-11-14

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-07-23

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-05-16

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-01-22

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-11-12

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-08-16

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-05-14

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-01-22

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-11-13

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-08-14

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-05-11

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-01-26

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-10-24

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-07-21

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-04-25

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-01-25

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2015-10-22

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-07-27

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2015-04-20

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-01-26

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2014-10-20

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-07-24

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2014-04-21

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2014-01-27

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2013-10-21

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-07-22

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-04-18

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-01-22

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2012-10-17

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2012-07-18

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2012-04-17

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-01-18

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2011-10-19

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2011-07-19

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-08

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2008-08-27

2008-08-31

2008-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2004-05-26

2004-05-31

2004-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2004-02-25

2004-02-28

2004-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2003-11-25

2003-11-30

2003-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2003-08-27

2003-08-31

2003-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2003-05-28

2003-05-31

2003-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4984

Unknown

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-03

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

EMO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

