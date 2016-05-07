Best Dividend Stocks
Stock

Price as of:

$9.26 +0.02 +0.22%

Industry

Wireless Communications

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
NTELOS Holdings Corp(NTLS) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for NTELOS Holdings Corp by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Wireless Communications /

NTELOS Holdings Corp (NTLS)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NTLS DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.26

Quote Time

Today's Volume

350,000

Open Price

$9.24

Day's Range

$9.24 - $9.26

Previous Close

$9.24

52 week low / high

$4.28 - $9.35

Percent off 52 week high

-0.96%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Trade NTLS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NTLS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NTLS Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Dividend History

Investor Resources

Learn more about NTELOS Holdings Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Wireless Communications

Ntelos Holdings Corp- (NTLS)-provides integrated communications services in the United States. It offers a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services to businesses, telecommunications carriers, and residential customers under the NTELOS brand name in Virginia, West Virginia, and surrounding states. As of December 31, 2006, the company operated 45,281 rural local exchange carrier telephone access lines, and 46,781 competitive local exchange carrier telephone access lines, as well as 17,177 broadband access connections. NTELOS Holdings has a strategic network alliance with Sprint Nextel. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Waynesboro, Virginia.

