Dover Downs Gaming

Stock

DDE

Price as of:

$2.64 +0.02 +0.76%

Industry

Gaming Activities

Dover Downs Gaming(DDE) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Dover Downs Gaming by scrolling below.
Dover Downs Gaming (DDE)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DDE DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

293,500

Open Price

$2.61

Day's Range

$2.6 - $2.7

Previous Close

$2.62

52 week low / high

$1.25 - $3.49

Percent off 52 week high

-24.36%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DDE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DDE's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2012-11-07

$0.02

2012-08-08

$0.03

2012-05-08

$0.03

2012-02-08

$0.03

2011-11-08

$0.03

2011-08-08

$0.03

2011-05-06

$0.03

2011-02-08

$0.03

2010-11-08

$0.03

2010-08-06

$0.03

2010-05-06

$0.03

2010-02-08

$0.03

2009-11-06

$0.05

2009-08-06

$0.05

2009-05-06

$0.05

2009-02-06

$0.05

2008-11-06

$0.05

2008-08-06

$0.05

2008-05-07

$0.05

2008-02-06

$0.05

2007-11-07

$0.05

2007-08-08

$0.045

2007-05-08

$0.045

2007-02-07

$0.045

2006-11-08

$0.045

2006-08-08

$0.045

2006-05-08

$0.04

2006-02-08

$0.04

2005-11-08

$0.04

2005-08-08

$0.04

2005-05-06

$0.04

2005-02-08

$0.04

2004-11-08

$0.04

2004-08-06

$0.04

2004-05-06

$0.04

2004-02-06

$0.03333333333333333

2003-11-06

$0.03333333333333333

2003-08-06

$0.03333333333333333

2003-05-07

$0.03333333333333333

2003-02-06

$0.03333333333333333

2002-11-06

$0.03333333333333333

2002-08-07

$0.025

2002-05-08

$0.025

DDE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DDE

Metric

DDE Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-10-24

2012-11-07

2012-11-10

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-07-25

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-04-25

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-01-25

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-10-26

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-07-27

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-04-27

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-01-26

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-10-27

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-07-28

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-04-28

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-01-27

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-10-28

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-29

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-29

2009-05-06

2009-05-10

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-01-28

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-10-29

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-07-23

2008-08-06

2008-08-10

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-04-23

2008-05-07

2008-05-10

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-01-23

2008-02-06

2008-02-10

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-10-24

2007-11-07

2007-11-10

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-07-25

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-04-25

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-01-24

2007-02-07

2007-02-10

2007-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-10-25

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-07-26

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-04-26

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-01-25

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-10-26

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-07-27

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-04-27

2005-05-06

2005-05-10

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-01-27

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-10-27

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-07-28

2004-08-06

2004-08-10

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-04-28

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2004-01-28

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2003-10-29

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2003-07-23

2003-08-06

2003-08-10

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2003-04-24

2003-05-07

2003-05-10

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2003-01-29

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2002-10-23

2002-11-06

2002-11-10

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-07-24

2002-08-07

2002-08-10

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-04-24

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dover Downs Gaming on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Gaming Activities

Dover Downs Gaming- (DDE)-is a diversified gaming and entertainment company whose operations consist of Dover Downs Slots -- a 97,000-square foot video lottery casino complex featuring the latest in slot machine offerings such as multi-player electronic table games with virtual dealers; the Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center - a 500 room AAA Four Diamond hotel with conference, banquet, fine dining, ballroom and concert hall facilities; and Dover Downs Raceway -- a harness racing track with pari-mutuel wagering on live and simulcast horse races.

