Cobiz Financial

Stock

COBZ

Price as of:

$22.14 -0.43 -1.91%

Industry

Regional Southwest Banks

Cobiz Financial(COBZ) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Cobiz Financial by scrolling below.
Cobiz Financial (COBZ)

COBZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $1.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get COBZ DARS™ Rating

COBZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,339,000

Open Price

$22.51

Day's Range

$22.1 - $22.52

Previous Close

$22.57

52 week low / high

$18.02 - $23.55

Percent off 52 week high

-5.99%

COBZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

COBZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

COBZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast COBZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-07-27

$0.1

2018-05-04

$0.1

2018-01-26

$0.055

2017-10-27

$0.055

2017-07-27

$0.055

2017-04-27

$0.05

2017-01-26

$0.05

2016-10-27

$0.05

2016-07-28

$0.05

2016-04-28

$0.045

2016-01-28

$0.045

2015-10-22

$0.045

2015-07-23

$0.045

2015-04-23

$0.04

2015-01-29

$0.04

2014-10-23

$0.04

2014-07-24

$0.04

2014-04-24

$0.035

2014-01-23

$0.035

2013-10-24

$0.03

2013-07-25

$0.03

2013-04-25

$0.03

2013-01-24

$0.03

2012-10-25

$0.02

2012-07-26

$0.02

2012-04-26

$0.02

2012-01-26

$0.01

2011-10-27

$0.01

2011-07-28

$0.01

2011-04-28

$0.01

2011-01-27

$0.01

2010-10-28

$0.01

2010-07-29

$0.01

2010-04-29

$0.01

2010-01-28

$0.01

2009-10-29

$0.01

2009-07-30

$0.01

2009-04-30

$0.01

2009-01-29

$0.07

2008-10-30

$0.07

2008-07-31

$0.07

2008-05-01

$0.07

2008-01-31

$0.07

2007-10-25

$0.07

2007-07-26

$0.07

2007-04-26

$0.06

2007-02-01

$0.06

2006-10-26

$0.06

2006-07-27

$0.06

2006-04-27

$0.05

2006-01-26

$0.05

2005-10-27

$0.05

2005-07-28

$0.05

2005-04-28

$0.045

2005-01-27

$0.045

2004-10-28

$0.045

2004-07-29

$0.045

2004-04-29

$0.04

2004-01-29

$0.04

2003-10-23

$0.04

2003-07-24

$0.04

2003-04-24

$0.03333333333333333

2003-01-23

$0.03333333333333333

2002-10-24

$0.03333333333333333

2002-07-25

$0.03333333333333333

2002-04-25

$0.03

2002-01-24

$0.03

2001-10-26

$0.03

2001-07-27

$0.02

2001-04-26

$0.02666666666666667

2001-01-25

$0.02666666666666667

2000-10-26

$0.02666666666666667

2000-07-27

$0.02666666666666667

2000-04-27

$0.022222222222222223

2000-01-27

$0.022222222222222223

1999-10-28

$0.022222222222222223

1999-08-05

$0.022222222222222223

COBZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

COBZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for COBZ

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

COBZ Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

COBZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

28.16%

56.86%

7years

COBZ

COBZ

COBZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

COBZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

COBZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2018-07-19

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-04-26

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2018-01-18

2018-01-26

2018-01-29

2018-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2017-10-18

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2017-07-20

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-04-20

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-01-19

2017-01-26

2017-01-30

2017-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-10-14

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-07-21

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2016-04-21

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2016-01-21

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2015-10-02

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2015-07-16

2015-07-23

2015-07-27

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-04-16

2015-04-23

2015-04-27

2015-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-01-22

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-10-16

2014-10-23

2014-10-27

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-07-17

2014-07-24

2014-07-28

2014-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2014-04-17

2014-04-24

2014-04-28

2014-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2014-01-16

2014-01-23

2014-01-27

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-10-17

2013-10-24

2013-10-28

2013-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-07-18

2013-07-25

2013-07-29

2013-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-04-01

2013-04-25

2013-04-29

2013-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-01-17

2013-01-24

2013-01-28

2013-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-10-17

2012-10-25

2012-10-29

2012-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-07-19

2012-07-26

2012-07-30

2012-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-04-20

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-01-19

2012-01-26

2012-01-30

2012-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-10-17

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-07-21

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-04-12

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-01-20

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-10-15

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-07-22

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-04-22

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-01-22

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-10-22

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-07-23

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-03-19

2009-04-30

2009-05-04

2009-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-01-22

2009-01-29

2009-02-02

2009-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-10-23

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-07-24

2008-07-31

2008-08-04

2008-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-01-24

2008-01-31

2008-02-04

2008-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-10-18

2007-10-25

2007-10-29

2007-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-07-19

2007-07-26

2007-07-30

2007-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-04-19

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-01-25

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-10-19

2006-10-26

2006-10-30

2006-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-07-20

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-04-20

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-01-19

2006-01-26

2006-01-30

2006-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-10-20

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-07-21

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-04-21

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-01-20

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2004-10-21

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2004-07-22

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-01-22

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-01-22

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-10-16

2003-10-23

2003-10-27

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-07-17

2003-07-24

2003-07-28

2003-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2003-04-17

2003-04-24

2003-04-28

2003-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2003-01-16

2003-01-23

2003-01-27

2003-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2002-10-17

2002-10-24

2002-10-28

2002-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2002-07-17

2002-07-25

2002-07-29

2002-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-04-17

2002-04-25

2002-04-29

2002-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-01-17

2002-01-24

2002-01-28

2002-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2001-10-19

2001-10-26

2001-10-30

2001-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2001-07-18

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2001-04-20

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2001-01-19

2001-01-25

2001-01-29

2001-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2000-10-20

2000-10-26

2000-10-30

2000-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2000-07-21

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2000-04-21

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2000-01-21

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1999-10-22

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1999-07-26

1999-08-05

1999-08-09

1999-08-23

Initial

Regular

Quarter

COBZ

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cobiz Financial on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

COBZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southwest Banks

Cobiz Financial- (COBZ)- is a $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Denver. The company operates Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank, full-service commercial banking institutions that offer a broad range of sophisticated banking services to a targeted customer base of professionals and small to mid-sized businesses. CoBiz also offers trust and fiduciary services through CoBiz Trust; property and casualty insurance brokerage and risk management consulting services through CoBiz Insurance; investment banking services through Green Manning & Bunch; the management of stock and bond portfolios for individuals and institutions through Alexander Capital Management Group and Wagner Investment Management; and employee and executive benefits consulting and wealth transfer services through Financial Designs Ltd.

X