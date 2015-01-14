Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Triangle Capital Corp

Stock

TCAP

Price as of:

$11.8 -0.09 -0.76%

Industry

Credit Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Triangle Capital Corp(TCAP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Triangle Capital Corp by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Credit Services /

Triangle Capital Corp (TCAP)

TCAP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TCAP DARS™ Rating

TCAP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

265,900

Open Price

$11.78

Day's Range

$11.78 - $11.93

Previous Close

$11.89

52 week low / high

$8.91 - $16.44

Percent off 52 week high

-28.22%

TCAP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TCAP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade TCAP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TCAP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TCAP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-08-06

$1.7836119

2018-03-13

$0.3

2017-12-05

$0.3

2017-09-01

$0.45

2017-06-05

$0.45

2017-03-06

$0.45

2016-12-05

$0.45

2016-09-02

$0.45

2016-06-06

$0.45

2016-03-07

$0.54

2015-12-07

$0.05

2015-12-07

$0.54

2015-09-04

$0.54

2015-09-04

$0.05

2015-06-08

$0.54

2015-06-08

$0.05

2015-03-09

$0.54

2015-03-09

$0.05

2014-12-08

$0.54

2014-12-08

$0.05

2014-09-08

$0.54

2014-09-08

$0.05

2014-06-09

$0.54

2014-03-10

$0.54

2013-12-09

$0.54

2013-09-09

$0.54

2013-06-10

$0.54

2013-03-11

$0.54

2012-12-10

$0.53

2012-09-10

$0.52

2012-06-11

$0.5

2012-03-12

$0.47

2011-12-12

$0.47

2011-09-12

$0.44

2011-06-13

$0.44

2011-03-14

$0.42

2010-12-13

$0.42

2010-09-03

$0.41

2010-06-11

$0.41

2010-03-23

$0.41

2009-12-18

$0.41

2009-10-06

$0.41

2009-07-07

$0.4

2009-03-23

$0.4

2008-12-19

$0.4

2008-10-28

$0.38

2008-08-12

$0.35

2008-06-03

$0.31

2007-12-27

$0.3

2007-11-27

$0.27

2007-08-28

$0.26

2007-05-29

$0.15

TCAP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TCAP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TCAP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TCAP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

TCAP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

1years

TCAP

News
TCAP

Research
TCAP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TCAP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TCAP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.7836

2018-07-20

2018-08-06

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-02-28

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-11-01

2017-12-05

2017-12-06

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-08-02

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-05-03

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

2017-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-02-22

2017-03-06

2017-03-08

2017-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-11-23

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

2016-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-08-24

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-05-04

2016-06-06

2016-06-08

2016-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-02-24

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2015-11-25

2015-12-07

2015-12-09

2015-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-11-25

2015-12-07

2015-12-09

2015-12-23

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-08-26

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

2015-09-23

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.5400

2015-08-26

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

2015-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-05-27

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-24

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.5400

2015-05-27

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-02-25

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-03-25

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.5400

2015-02-25

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-11-26

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2014-12-24

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-11-26

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-08-27

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-09-24

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-08-27

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-05-14

2014-06-09

2014-06-11

2014-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-02-24

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2013-11-27

2013-12-09

2013-12-11

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2013-08-28

2013-09-09

2013-09-11

2013-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2013-05-29

2013-06-10

2013-06-12

2013-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2013-02-27

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2012-11-28

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2012-08-29

2012-09-10

2012-09-12

2012-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-05-30

2012-06-11

2012-06-13

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2012-02-28

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2011-11-02

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2011-08-31

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2011-05-31

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2011-02-23

2011-03-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2010-08-25

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

2010-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2010-03-11

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2009-12-01

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2010-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2009-09-23

2009-10-06

2009-10-08

2009-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-06-18

2009-07-07

2009-07-09

2009-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-03-11

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-12-08

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2008-10-09

2008-10-28

2008-10-30

2008-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-07-21

2008-08-12

2008-08-14

2008-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-05-07

2008-06-03

2008-06-05

2008-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-12-19

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2007-11-07

2007-11-27

2007-11-29

2007-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2007-08-08

2007-08-28

2007-08-30

2007-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-05-09

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-28

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

TCAP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Triangle Capital Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TCAP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Credit Services

This company is a business development company specializing in private equity and venture capital investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm typically invests between $5 million and $25 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $10 million and $200 million and an EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million and can also co-invest. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X