This table allows you to know how fast BGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0338 2019-11-14 $0.0338 2019-10-11 $0.0338 2019-09-13 $0.0338 2019-08-14 $0.0338 2019-07-12 $0.0338 2019-06-13 $0.0338 2019-05-14 $0.0338 2019-04-12 $0.0338 2019-03-14 $0.0338 2019-02-14 $0.0338 2019-01-14 $0.0338 2018-12-14 $0.0338 2018-11-14 $0.0338 2018-10-12 $0.0338 2018-09-13 $0.038 2018-08-14 $0.038 2018-07-13 $0.038 2018-06-14 $0.038 2018-05-14 $0.038 2018-04-13 $0.038 2018-03-14 $0.038 2018-02-14 $0.038 2018-01-12 $0.038 2017-12-15 $0.038 2017-11-14 $0.038 2017-10-13 $0.038 2017-09-14 $0.038 2017-08-11 $0.038 2017-07-12 $0.038 2017-06-13 $0.038 2017-05-11 $0.038 2017-04-11 $0.038 2017-03-13 $0.038 2017-02-13 $0.038 2017-01-11 $0.038 2016-12-15 $0.038 2016-11-10 $0.038 2016-10-12 $0.038 2016-09-13 $0.038 2016-08-11 $0.038 2016-07-13 $0.038 2016-06-13 $0.049 2016-05-12 $0.049 2016-04-13 $0.049 2016-03-11 $0.049 2016-02-11 $0.049 2016-01-13 $0.049 2015-12-16 $0.049 2015-11-12 $0.049 2015-10-13 $0.049 2015-09-11 $0.049 2015-08-12 $0.049 2015-07-13 $0.049 2015-06-11 $0.049 2015-05-13 $0.049 2015-04-13 $0.049 2015-03-11 $0.049 2015-02-11 $0.049 2015-01-13 $0.049 2014-12-18 $0.049 2014-11-12 $0.056 2014-10-10 $0.056 2014-09-11 $0.056 2014-06-12 $0.16785 2014-03-12 $0.16785 2013-12-18 $0.16785 2013-09-12 $0.16785 2013-06-12 $0.16785 2013-03-13 $0.16785 2012-12-19 $0.16785 2012-09-12 $0.16785 2012-06-13 $0.22 2012-03-13 $0.22 2011-12-16 $0.34 2011-09-13 $0.34 2011-06-13 $0.34 2011-03-11 $0.34 2010-12-17 $0.34 2010-09-13 $0.34 2010-06-11 $0.34 2010-03-11 $0.4551 2009-12-18 $0.4551 2009-09-11 $0.4551 2009-06-11 $0.4551 2009-03-12 $0.4551 2008-12-18 $0.4551 2008-09-11 $0.4551 2008-06-12 $0.1517 2008-05-13 $0.1517 2008-04-11 $0.1517 2008-03-12 $0.1517 2008-02-13 $0.1517 2007-12-26 $0.1517 2007-12-18 $0.1517 2007-11-13 $0.1517 2007-10-11 $0.1517 2007-09-12 $0.1517 2007-08-13 $0.1517 2007-07-23 $0.1517