Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nuveen Insured Tax-Free Advantage Municipal Fund

Stock

NEA

Price as of:

$14.29 +0.03 +0.21%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Nuveen Insured Tax-Free Advantage Municipal Fund (NEA)

NEA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.50%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NEA DARS™ Rating

NEA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

362,225

Open Price

$14.28

Day's Range

$14.24 - $14.31

Previous Close

$14.26

52 week low / high

$12.18 - $14.45

Percent off 52 week high

-1.11%

NEA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NEA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NEA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NEA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NEA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0535

2019-11-25

$0.0117

2019-11-14

$0.0418

2019-10-11

$0.0535

2019-09-12

$0.0535

2019-08-14

$0.0535

2019-07-12

$0.0535

2019-06-13

$0.0535

2019-05-14

$0.0535

2019-04-12

$0.0535

2019-03-14

$0.0535

2019-02-14

$0.0535

2019-01-14

$0.0535

2018-12-13

$0.0535

2018-11-14

$0.0535

2018-10-12

$0.0535

2018-09-13

$0.0535

2018-08-14

$0.0535

2018-07-12

$0.0535

2018-06-14

$0.0535

2018-05-14

$0.058

2018-04-12

$0.058

2018-03-14

$0.058

2018-02-14

$0.058

2018-01-11

$0.058

2017-12-14

$0.058

2017-12-14

$0.0045

2017-11-14

$0.058

2017-10-12

$0.058

2017-09-14

$0.058

2017-08-11

$0.062

2017-07-12

$0.062

2017-06-13

$0.062

2017-05-11

$0.062

2017-04-11

$0.062

2017-03-13

$0.062

2017-02-13

$0.062

2017-01-11

$0.062

2016-12-13

$0.062

2016-11-10

$0.068

2016-10-12

$0.068

2016-09-20

$0.046

2016-09-07

$0.0165

2016-08-11

$0.0625

2016-07-13

$0.0625

2016-06-13

$0.0625

2016-05-11

$0.0625

2016-04-13

$0.0625

2016-03-11

$0.0625

2016-02-10

$0.0625

2016-01-13

$0.0625

2015-12-11

$0.0044

2015-12-11

$0.0625

2015-11-10

$0.0625

2015-10-13

$0.0625

2015-09-11

$0.0625

2015-08-12

$0.0645

2015-07-13

$0.0645

2015-06-11

$0.0645

2015-05-13

$0.0685

2015-04-13

$0.0685

2015-03-11

$0.0685

2015-02-11

$0.0685

2015-01-13

$0.0685

2014-12-11

$0.0685

2014-12-11

$0.0006

2014-11-12

$0.0685

2014-10-10

$0.0685

2014-09-11

$0.0685

2014-08-13

$0.0685

2014-07-11

$0.0685

2014-06-11

$0.0685

2014-05-13

$0.0685

2014-04-11

$0.0685

2014-03-12

$0.0685

2014-02-12

$0.0685

2014-01-13

$0.0685

2013-12-11

$0.0685

2013-12-11

$0.0002

2013-11-13

$0.0685

2013-10-10

$0.0685

2013-09-11

$0.0685

2013-08-13

$0.0685

2013-07-11

$0.0685

2013-05-14

$0.0209

2013-05-01

$0.068

2013-05-01

$0.0471

2013-04-11

$0.068

2013-03-13

$0.068

2013-02-13

$0.068

2013-01-11

$0.068

2012-12-12

$0.068

2012-11-13

$0.07

2012-10-11

$0.07

2012-09-12

$0.07

2012-08-13

$0.07

2012-07-11

$0.07

2012-06-13

$0.07

2012-05-11

$0.07

2012-04-11

$0.07

2012-03-13

$0.07

2012-02-13

$0.07

2012-01-11

$0.07

2011-12-13

$0.07

2011-11-10

$0.07

2011-10-12

$0.07

2011-09-13

$0.07

2011-08-11

$0.068

2011-07-13

$0.068

2011-06-13

$0.068

2011-05-11

$0.068

2011-04-13

$0.068

2011-03-11

$0.068

2011-02-11

$0.068

2011-01-12

$0.068

2010-12-13

$0.068

2010-11-10

$0.068

2010-10-13

$0.068

2010-09-13

$0.068

2010-08-11

$0.068

2010-07-13

$0.068

2010-06-11

$0.068

2010-05-12

$0.068

2010-04-13

$0.068

2010-03-11

$0.068

2010-02-10

$0.068

2010-01-13

$0.068

2009-12-11

$0.068

2009-11-10

$0.065

2009-10-13

$0.065

2009-09-11

$0.065

2009-08-12

$0.062

2009-07-13

$0.062

2009-06-11

$0.062

2009-05-13

$0.062

2009-04-13

$0.059

2009-03-11

$0.059

2009-02-11

$0.059

2009-01-13

$0.059

2008-12-11

$0.059

2008-11-12

$0.059

2008-10-10

$0.059

2008-09-11

$0.059

2008-08-13

$0.059

2008-07-11

$0.059

2008-06-11

$0.059

2008-05-13

$0.059

2008-04-11

$0.059

2008-03-12

$0.059

2008-02-13

$0.059

2008-01-11

$0.059

2007-12-12

$0.059

2007-11-13

$0.059

2007-10-11

$0.059

2007-09-12

$0.059

2007-08-13

$0.059

2007-07-11

$0.059

2007-06-13

$0.059

2007-05-11

$0.059

2007-04-11

$0.059

2007-03-13

$0.059

2007-02-13

$0.059

2007-01-10

$0.059

2006-12-13

$0.059

2006-11-13

$0.059

2006-10-11

$0.059

2006-09-13

$0.059

2006-08-11

$0.062

2006-07-12

$0.062

2006-06-13

$0.062

2006-05-11

$0.062

2006-04-11

$0.062

2006-03-13

$0.062

2006-02-13

$0.062

2006-01-11

$0.062

2005-12-13

$0.062

2005-11-10

$0.062

2005-10-12

$0.062

2005-09-13

$0.062

2005-08-11

$0.065

2005-07-13

$0.065

2005-06-13

$0.065

2005-05-11

$0.0685

2005-04-13

$0.0685

2005-03-11

$0.0685

2005-02-11

$0.0715

2005-01-12

$0.0715

2004-12-13

$0.0715

2004-12-13

$0.0097

2004-11-10

$0.0745

2004-10-13

$0.0745

2004-09-13

$0.0745

2004-08-11

$0.0775

2004-07-13

$0.0775

2004-06-14

$0.0775

2004-05-12

$0.0775

2004-04-13

$0.0775

2004-03-11

$0.0775

2004-02-11

$0.0775

2004-01-13

$0.0775

2003-12-11

$0.0053

2003-12-11

$0.0775

2003-11-12

$0.0775

2003-10-10

$0.0775

2003-09-11

$0.0775

2003-08-13

$0.0775

2003-07-11

$0.0775

2003-06-11

$0.0775

2003-05-13

$0.0775

2003-04-11

$0.0775

2003-03-12

$0.0775

2003-02-12

$0.0775

2003-01-15

$0.0775

NEA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NEA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NEA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NEA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NEA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.49%

-3.39%

0years

NEA

News
NEA

Research
NEA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NEA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NEA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0535

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0117

2019-11-18

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0418

2019-11-05

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-09-16

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2016-09-12

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-03

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0165

2016-08-30

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0002

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0685

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0209

2013-05-06

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-07-01

Additional Payment, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0471

2013-04-23

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-04-23

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0097

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0053

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-01-09

2003-01-15

2003-01-19

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest, Initial

Regular

Monthly

NEA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Insured Tax-Free Advantage Municipal Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NEA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X