This table allows you to know how fast NBW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-30 $0.0448 2019-11-27 $0.0448 2019-10-30 $0.0448 2019-09-27 $0.0448 2019-08-29 $0.0448 2019-07-30 $0.0448 2019-06-27 $0.0448 2019-05-30 $0.0448 2019-04-29 $0.0448 2019-03-28 $0.0448 2019-02-27 $0.0448 2019-01-30 $0.0448 2018-12-28 $0.0448 2018-11-29 $0.0448 2018-10-30 $0.0448 2018-09-27 $0.0448 2018-08-30 $0.0448 2018-07-30 $0.0448 2018-06-28 $0.0448 2018-05-30 $0.0448 2018-04-27 $0.0448 2018-03-28 $0.0512 2018-02-27 $0.0512 2018-01-30 $0.0512 2017-12-28 $0.0512 2017-11-29 $0.0512 2017-10-30 $0.0512 2017-09-28 $0.0512 2017-08-29 $0.0512 2017-07-27 $0.0512 2017-06-28 $0.0512 2017-05-26 $0.0512 2017-04-26 $0.0512 2017-03-29 $0.0512 2017-02-24 $0.0512 2017-01-27 $0.062 2016-12-28 $0.062 2016-11-28 $0.062 2016-10-27 $0.062 2016-09-28 $0.062 2016-08-29 $0.062 2016-07-27 $0.062 2016-06-28 $0.062 2016-05-26 $0.062 2016-04-27 $0.062 2016-03-29 $0.068 2016-02-25 $0.068 2016-01-27 $0.068 2015-12-29 $0.068 2015-11-25 $0.068 2015-10-28 $0.068 2015-09-28 $0.068 2015-08-27 $0.068 2015-07-29 $0.068 2015-06-26 $0.068 2015-05-27 $0.068 2015-04-28 $0.068 2015-03-27 $0.068 2015-02-25 $0.068 2015-01-28 $0.068 2014-12-29 $0.068 2014-11-25 $0.068 2014-10-29 $0.068 2014-09-26 $0.068 2014-08-27 $0.068 2014-07-29 $0.068 2014-06-26 $0.068 2014-05-28 $0.068 2014-04-28 $0.068 2014-03-27 $0.068 2014-02-26 $0.068 2014-01-29 $0.068 2013-12-27 $0.068 2013-11-26 $0.068 2013-10-29 $0.068 2013-09-26 $0.068 2013-08-28 $0.068 2013-07-29 $0.068 2013-06-26 $0.068 2013-05-29 $0.068 2013-04-26 $0.068 2013-03-26 $0.068 2013-02-26 $0.068 2013-01-29 $0.068 2012-12-27 $0.068 2012-11-28 $0.068 2012-10-29 $0.068 2012-09-26 $0.068 2012-08-29 $0.068 2012-07-27 $0.068 2012-06-27 $0.068 2012-05-29 $0.068 2012-04-26 $0.068 2012-03-28 $0.068 2012-02-27 $0.068 2012-01-27 $0.068 2011-12-28 $0.068 2011-11-28 $0.068 2011-10-27 $0.068 2011-09-28 $0.068 2011-08-29 $0.068 2011-07-27 $0.068 2011-06-28 $0.068 2011-05-26 $0.068 2011-04-27 $0.068 2011-03-29 $0.068 2011-02-24 $0.068 2011-01-27 $0.068 2010-12-29 $0.068 2010-11-26 $0.068 2010-10-27 $0.068 2010-09-28 $0.068 2010-08-27 $0.068 2010-07-28 $0.068 2010-06-28 $0.068 2010-05-26 $0.068 2010-04-28 $0.068 2010-03-29 $0.068 2010-02-24 $0.068 2010-01-27 $0.068 2009-12-29 $0.068 2009-11-25 $0.059 2009-10-28 $0.059 2009-09-28 $0.059 2009-08-27 $0.059 2009-07-29 $0.059 2009-06-26 $0.053294 2009-05-26 $0.053294 2009-04-28 $0.053294 2009-03-27 $0.053294 2009-02-25 $0.053294 2009-01-28 $0.053294 2008-12-29 $0.053294 2008-11-25 $0.053294 2008-10-29 $0.053294 2008-09-26 $0.053294 2008-08-27 $0.053294 2008-07-29 $0.053294 2008-06-26 $0.053294 2008-05-28 $0.053294 2008-04-28 $0.053294 2008-03-27 $0.053294 2008-02-27 $0.053294 2008-01-29 $0.053294 2007-12-27 $0.053294 2007-11-28 $0.053294 2007-10-29 $0.053294 2007-09-26 $0.053294 2007-08-29 $0.053294 2007-07-27 $0.058565 2007-06-27 $0.058565 2007-05-29 $0.058565 2007-04-26 $0.058565 2007-03-28 $0.058565 2007-02-26 $0.058565 2007-01-29 $0.058565 2006-12-27 $0.058565 2006-11-28 $0.058565 2006-10-24 $0.05937 2006-09-21 $0.05937 2006-08-23 $0.05937 2006-07-25 $0.05937 2006-06-22 $0.05937 2006-05-23 $0.05937 2006-04-25 $0.05937 2006-03-23 $0.05937 2006-02-23 $0.05937 2006-01-25 $0.05937 2005-12-22 $0.0625 2005-11-22 $0.0625 2005-10-25 $0.0625 2005-09-22 $0.0625 2005-08-23 $0.0625 2005-07-21 $0.0625 2005-06-23 $0.0625 2005-05-24 $0.0625 2005-04-21 $0.0625 2005-03-23 $0.0625 2005-02-23 $0.0625 2005-01-26 $0.0625 2004-12-22 $0.0625 2004-11-23 $0.0625 2004-10-21 $0.0625 2004-09-23 $0.0625 2004-08-24 $0.0625 2004-07-22 $0.0625 2004-06-23 $0.0625 2004-05-25 $0.0625 2004-04-22 $0.0625 2004-03-23 $0.0625 2004-02-25 $0.0625 2004-01-22 $0.0625 2003-12-23 $0.0625 2003-11-25 $0.0625 2003-10-23 $0.0625 2003-09-23 $0.0625 2003-08-21 $0.0625 2003-07-23 $0.0625 2003-06-24 $0.0625 2003-05-22 $0.0625 2003-04-23 $0.0625 2003-03-25 $0.0625 2003-02-26 $0.0625 2003-01-23 $0.0625 2002-12-23 $0.0625 2002-11-14 $0.0625