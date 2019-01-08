This table allows you to know how fast MUI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0445 2019-11-14 $0.0445 2019-10-11 $0.0445 2019-09-13 $0.0445 2019-08-14 $0.0445 2019-07-12 $0.0445 2019-06-13 $0.0445 2019-05-14 $0.0445 2019-04-12 $0.0445 2019-03-14 $0.0445 2019-02-14 $0.0445 2019-01-14 $0.0445 2018-12-12 $0.0445 2018-12-12 $0.033545 2018-11-14 $0.0445 2018-10-12 $0.0445 2018-09-13 $0.0445 2018-08-14 $0.0445 2018-07-13 $0.0445 2018-06-14 $0.0445 2018-05-14 $0.0445 2018-04-13 $0.0445 2018-03-14 $0.0445 2018-02-14 $0.0495 2018-01-12 $0.0495 2017-12-11 $0.0495 2017-12-11 $0.001553 2017-11-14 $0.0495 2017-10-13 $0.0495 2017-09-14 $0.0495 2017-08-11 $0.0495 2017-07-12 $0.0495 2017-06-13 $0.0555 2017-05-11 $0.0555 2017-04-11 $0.0555 2017-03-13 $0.0555 2017-02-13 $0.0555 2017-01-11 $0.0555 2016-12-08 $0.102667 2016-12-08 $0.040478 2016-12-08 $0.0555 2016-11-10 $0.0555 2016-10-12 $0.0555 2016-09-13 $0.0555 2016-08-11 $0.0555 2016-07-13 $0.0555 2016-06-13 $0.0555 2016-05-12 $0.0605 2016-04-13 $0.0605 2016-03-11 $0.0605 2016-02-11 $0.0655 2016-01-13 $0.0655 2015-12-10 $0.182003 2015-12-10 $0.0655 2015-12-10 $0.001938 2015-11-12 $0.0655 2015-10-13 $0.0655 2015-09-11 $0.0655 2015-08-12 $0.0655 2015-07-13 $0.0655 2015-06-11 $0.0655 2015-05-13 $0.0655 2015-04-13 $0.0655 2015-03-11 $0.0655 2015-02-11 $0.0685 2015-01-13 $0.0685 2014-12-10 $0.0685 2014-11-12 $0.0685 2014-10-10 $0.0685 2014-09-11 $0.0685 2014-08-13 $0.0685 2014-07-11 $0.0685 2014-06-12 $0.0685 2014-05-13 $0.0685 2014-04-11 $0.0685 2014-03-12 $0.0685 2014-02-12 $0.0715 2014-01-13 $0.0715 2013-12-11 $0.006591 2013-12-11 $0.0715 2013-12-11 $0.045105 2013-11-13 $0.0715 2013-10-11 $0.0715 2013-09-12 $0.0715 2013-08-13 $0.0715 2013-07-11 $0.0715 2013-06-12 $0.0715 2013-05-13 $0.0715 2013-04-11 $0.0715 2013-03-13 $0.0715 2013-02-13 $0.0715 2013-01-11 $0.0715 2012-12-12 $0.0715 2012-12-12 $0.1168 2012-12-12 $0.0129 2012-11-13 $0.0715 2012-10-11 $0.0715 2012-09-12 $0.0715 2012-08-13 $0.0715 2012-07-12 $0.0715 2012-06-13 $0.0715 2012-05-11 $0.0715 2012-04-12 $0.0715 2012-03-13 $0.0715 2012-02-13 $0.0715 2012-01-11 $0.0715 2011-12-13 $0.0715 2011-11-10 $0.0715 2011-10-12 $0.0715 2011-09-13 $0.0715 2011-08-11 $0.0715 2011-07-13 $0.0715 2011-06-13 $0.0715 2011-05-12 $0.0715 2011-04-13 $0.0715 2011-03-11 $0.0715 2011-02-11 $0.0715 2011-01-12 $0.0715 2010-12-13 $0.0715 2010-11-10 $0.0715 2010-10-13 $0.0715 2010-09-13 $0.0715 2010-08-12 $0.068 2010-07-13 $0.068 2010-06-11 $0.068 2010-05-12 $0.0655 2010-04-13 $0.0655 2010-03-11 $0.0655 2010-02-10 $0.0655 2010-01-13 $0.0655 2009-12-11 $0.0655 2009-11-10 $0.0655 2009-10-13 $0.0655 2009-09-11 $0.0655 2009-08-12 $0.0655 2009-07-13 $0.0655 2009-06-11 $0.0655 2009-05-13 $0.058 2009-04-13 $0.058 2009-03-12 $0.058 2009-02-11 $0.058 2009-01-13 $0.058 2008-12-11 $0.058 2008-12-11 $0.003013 2008-11-12 $0.058 2008-10-10 $0.058 2008-09-11 $0.058 2008-08-13 $0.058 2008-07-11 $0.058 2008-06-12 $0.058 2008-05-13 $0.061 2008-04-11 $0.061 2008-03-12 $0.061 2008-02-13 $0.061 2008-01-17 $0.061 2007-12-12 $0.061 2007-11-13 $0.061 2007-10-11 $0.061 2007-09-12 $0.061 2007-08-13 $0.061 2007-07-12 $0.061 2007-06-13 $0.061 2007-05-11 $0.061 2007-04-12 $0.061 2007-03-13 $0.061 2007-02-13 $0.061 2007-01-11 $0.061 2006-12-13 $0.036923 2006-12-13 $0.082059 2006-12-13 $0.061 2006-11-10 $0.063 2006-10-12 $0.063 2006-09-13 $0.063 2006-08-10 $0.063 2006-07-13 $0.063 2006-06-09 $0.063 2006-05-11 $0.068 2006-04-12 $0.068 2006-03-10 $0.068 2006-02-10 $0.068 2006-01-13 $0.068 2005-12-13 $0.029664 2005-12-13 $0.072 2005-12-13 $0.19767 2005-11-10 $0.072 2005-10-13 $0.072 2005-09-12 $0.072 2005-08-11 $0.072 2005-07-12 $0.072 2005-06-10 $0.072 2005-05-11 $0.072 2005-04-13 $0.072 2005-03-11 $0.072 2005-02-11 $0.072 2005-01-14 $0.072 2004-12-13 $0.072 2004-12-13 $0.010072 2004-12-13 $0.177831 2004-11-09 $0.072 2004-10-13 $0.072 2004-09-10 $0.072 2004-08-12 $0.072 2004-07-13 $0.072 2004-06-10 $0.072 2004-05-12 $0.072 2004-04-14 $0.072 2004-03-11 $0.072 2004-02-11 $0.072 2004-01-14 $0.072 2003-12-15 $0.072 2003-11-12 $0.072 2003-10-15 $0.072 2003-09-12 $0.072