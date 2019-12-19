Best Dividend Stocks
MFS Municipal Income Trust Shs. Ben. Int.

Stock

MFM

Price as of:

$7.13 +0.02 +0.28%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

MFS Municipal Income Trust Shs. Ben. Int. (MFM)

MFM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.58%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.32

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MFM DARS™ Rating

MFM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,964

Open Price

$7.12

Day's Range

$7.11 - $7.13

Previous Close

$7.11

52 week low / high

$6.12 - $7.2

Percent off 52 week high

-0.97%

MFM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MFM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MFM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MFM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MFM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.027

2019-11-12

$0.027

2019-10-15

$0.027

2019-09-17

$0.027

2019-08-13

$0.027

2019-07-16

$0.027

2019-06-18

$0.027

2019-05-14

$0.028

2019-04-16

$0.029

2019-03-12

$0.029

2019-02-12

$0.029

2019-01-15

$0.029

2018-12-18

$0.0295

2018-11-13

$0.0295

2018-10-16

$0.03

2018-09-18

$0.03

2018-08-14

$0.03

2018-07-17

$0.03

2018-06-12

$0.0305

2018-05-15

$0.0305

2018-04-17

$0.0305

2018-03-13

$0.0305

2018-02-13

$0.0305

2018-01-16

$0.0315

2017-12-19

$0.0315

2017-11-14

$0.0315

2017-10-17

$0.0325

2017-09-12

$0.0325

2017-08-15

$0.033

2017-07-18

$0.033

2017-06-13

$0.033

2017-05-16

$0.033

2017-04-18

$0.03175

2017-03-14

$0.032

2017-02-14

$0.031

2017-01-17

$0.031

2016-12-20

$0.031

2016-11-15

$0.031

2016-10-18

$0.031

2016-09-20

$0.031

2016-08-16

$0.0315

2016-07-19

$0.0315

2016-06-14

$0.0315

2016-05-17

$0.0315

2016-04-19

$0.0325

2016-03-15

$0.0325

2016-02-16

$0.032

2016-01-19

$0.032

2015-12-15

$0.032

2015-11-17

$0.0325

2015-10-13

$0.0325

2015-09-15

$0.0325

2015-08-18

$0.033

2015-07-14

$0.033

2015-06-16

$0.033

2015-05-12

$0.033

2015-04-14

$0.033

2015-03-17

$0.033

2015-02-17

$0.032

2015-01-13

$0.032

2014-12-16

$0.033

2014-11-18

$0.033

2014-10-14

$0.033

2014-09-16

$0.033

2014-08-12

$0.033

2014-07-15

$0.033

2014-06-17

$0.033

2014-05-13

$0.033

2014-04-15

$0.033

2014-03-18

$0.034

2014-02-18

$0.035

2014-01-14

$0.035

2013-12-17

$0.036

2013-11-12

$0.0365

2013-10-15

$0.037

2013-09-17

$0.037

2013-08-13

$0.037

2013-07-16

$0.037

2013-06-18

$0.037

2013-05-14

$0.037

2013-04-16

$0.037

2013-03-12

$0.037

2013-02-12

$0.037

2013-01-15

$0.037

2012-12-18

$0.037

2012-11-13

$0.037

2012-10-16

$0.039

2012-09-18

$0.04

2012-08-14

$0.04

2012-07-17

$0.04

2012-06-12

$0.04

2012-05-15

$0.04

2012-04-17

$0.042

2012-03-13

$0.042

2012-02-14

$0.042

2012-01-17

$0.042

2011-12-12

$0.042

2011-11-14

$0.042

2011-10-11

$0.042

2011-09-12

$0.042

2011-08-09

$0.042

2011-07-12

$0.042

2011-06-08

$0.042

2011-05-10

$0.042

2011-04-11

$0.042

2011-03-09

$0.042

2011-02-09

$0.042

2011-01-11

$0.042

2010-12-13

$0.042

2010-11-08

$0.042

2010-10-12

$0.042

2010-09-13

$0.042

2010-08-10

$0.042

2010-07-12

$0.042

2010-06-08

$0.042

2010-05-11

$0.042

2010-04-12

$0.042

2010-03-09

$0.042

2010-02-09

$0.042

2010-01-12

$0.042

2009-12-09

$0.042

2009-11-10

$0.042

2009-10-13

$0.042

2009-09-10

$0.042

2009-08-10

$0.042

2009-07-13

$0.042

2009-06-10

$0.042

2009-05-11

$0.042

2009-04-13

$0.041

2009-03-09

$0.041

2009-02-09

$0.04

2009-01-12

$0.038

2008-12-10

$0.038

2008-11-07

$0.038

2008-10-09

$0.038

2008-09-10

$0.038

2008-08-11

$0.038

2008-07-09

$0.038

2008-06-11

$0.038

2008-05-09

$0.038

2008-04-09

$0.038

2008-03-10

$0.038

2008-02-11

$0.038

2008-01-10

$0.038

2007-12-12

$0.038

2007-11-09

$0.038

2007-10-09

$0.038

2007-09-10

$0.038

2007-08-10

$0.038

2007-07-10

$0.038

2007-06-11

$0.038

2007-05-09

$0.039

2007-04-10

$0.039

2007-03-09

$0.039

2007-02-09

$0.039

2007-01-10

$0.039

2006-12-13

$0.039

2006-11-09

$0.039

2006-10-10

$0.039

2006-09-12

$0.039

2006-08-09

$0.039

2006-07-11

$0.039

2006-06-08

$0.039

2006-05-09

$0.041

2006-04-11

$0.042

2006-03-09

$0.042

2006-02-09

$0.043

2006-01-11

$0.043

2005-12-08

$0.043

2005-11-09

$0.044

2005-10-11

$0.0455

2005-09-08

$0.0455

2005-08-09

$0.0455

2005-07-14

$0.0455

2005-06-09

$0.0455

2005-05-10

$0.0455

2005-04-12

$0.0455

2005-03-10

$0.0455

2005-02-09

$0.0455

2005-01-11

$0.0455

2004-12-13

$0.0455

2004-11-10

$0.0455

2004-10-13

$0.0455

2004-09-13

$0.0455

2004-08-12

$0.0455

2004-07-13

$0.0455

2004-06-14

$0.0455

2004-05-12

$0.0455

2004-04-13

$0.0455

2004-03-11

$0.0455

2004-02-12

$0.0455

2004-01-13

$0.0455

2003-12-11

$0.0455

2003-11-12

$0.0455

2003-10-10

$0.0455

2003-09-11

$0.0455

2003-08-13

$0.0446

2003-07-11

$0.0446

2003-06-11

$0.0446

2003-05-13

$0.0446

2003-04-11

$0.0446

2003-03-12

$0.044

2003-02-12

$0.044

2003-01-13

$0.044

2002-12-12

$0.044

2002-11-13

$0.044

2002-10-10

$0.044

2002-09-12

$0.044

2002-08-13

$0.044

2002-07-11

$0.044

2002-06-12

$0.044

2002-05-13

$0.044

2002-04-11

$0.044

2002-03-13

$0.044

2002-02-13

$0.044

2002-01-11

$0.044

2001-12-12

$0.044

2001-11-13

$0.044

2001-10-11

$0.044

2001-09-17

$0.044

2001-08-13

$0.044

2001-07-12

$0.044

2001-06-13

$0.044

2001-05-11

$0.044

2001-04-11

$0.044

2001-03-13

$0.044

2001-02-13

$0.044

2001-01-11

$0.044

2000-12-13

$0.044

2000-11-13

$0.044

2000-10-12

$0.044

2000-09-13

$0.044

2000-08-11

$0.044

2000-07-12

$0.044

2000-06-13

$0.044

2000-05-11

$0.044

2000-04-12

$0.044

2000-03-13

$0.044

2000-02-11

$0.044

2000-01-12

$0.044

1999-12-13

$0.044

1999-11-10

$0.044

1999-10-12

$0.044

1999-09-13

$0.044

1999-08-11

$0.044

1999-07-13

$0.044

1999-06-10

$0.044

1999-05-12

$0.044

1999-04-13

$0.044

1999-03-12

$0.044

1999-02-10

$0.044

1999-01-13

$0.044

1998-12-11

$0.044

1998-11-12

$0.048

1998-10-13

$0.048

1998-09-11

$0.048

1998-08-12

$0.048

1998-07-13

$0.048

1998-06-11

$0.048

1998-05-13

$0.048

1998-04-13

$0.048

1998-03-12

$0.048

1998-02-11

$0.048

1998-01-13

$0.048

1997-12-11

$0.048

1997-11-12

$0.05

1997-10-10

$0.05

1997-09-11

$0.05

1997-08-13

$0.05

1997-07-11

$0.055

1997-06-12

$0.055

1997-05-13

$0.055

1997-04-11

$0.055

1997-03-12

$0.055

1997-02-12

$0.055

1997-01-13

$0.055

1996-12-12

$0.055

1996-11-13

$0.055

1996-10-10

$0.055

1996-09-12

$0.055

1996-08-13

$0.053

1996-07-11

$0.053

1996-06-13

$0.053

1996-05-13

$0.053

1996-04-11

$0.053

1996-03-13

$0.056

1996-02-13

$0.056

1996-01-11

$0.058

1995-12-13

$0.058

1995-11-13

$0.058

1995-10-12

$0.058

1995-09-13

$0.058

1995-08-11

$0.058

1995-07-13

$0.058

1995-06-13

$0.058

1995-05-09

$0.058

1995-04-10

$0.058

1995-03-09

$0.058

1995-02-09

$0.058

1995-01-10

$0.058

1994-12-09

$0.058

1994-11-08

$0.058

1994-10-07

$0.058

1994-09-09

$0.058

1994-08-09

$0.058

1994-07-11

$0.058

1994-06-09

$0.058

1994-05-10

$0.058

1994-04-11

$0.058

1994-03-09

$0.058

1994-02-09

$0.058

1994-01-10

$0.058

1993-12-09

$0.058

1993-11-08

$0.058

1993-10-08

$0.058

1993-09-09

$0.058

1993-08-10

$0.058

1993-07-09

$0.059

1993-06-09

$0.059

1993-05-10

$0.058

1993-04-08

$0.058

1993-03-09

$0.058

1993-02-09

$0.059

1993-01-11

$0.059

MFM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MFM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MFM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MFM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MFM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.09%

-10.74%

0years

MFM

News
MFM

Research
MFM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MFM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MFM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0270

2019-12-02

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-06-03

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2019-04-01

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0295

2018-12-03

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0295

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-10-01

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-07-02

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2018-04-02

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2017-12-01

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-10-02

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2017-07-03

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2017-05-01

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0318

2017-04-03

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2017-03-01

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-02-01

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-12-01

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-10-03

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-09-01

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2016-08-01

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2016-07-01

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2016-06-01

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2016-05-02

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-04-01

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2016-01-04

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-11-02

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-08-03

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-07-01

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-06-01

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-05-01

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-04-01

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-03-02

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-12-01

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-11-03

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-08-01

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-06-02

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-03-03

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-01-02

2014-01-14

2014-01-16

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2013-12-02

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2013-11-01

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-07-01

2013-07-16

2013-07-18

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-06-03

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-05-01

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-04-01

2013-04-16

2013-04-18

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-03-01

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-01-02

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-12-03

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-10-01

2012-10-16

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-08-01

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-07-02

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-06-01

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-04-02

2012-04-17

2012-04-19

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

2012-01-19

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-12-01

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-09-01

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-07-01

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-06-01

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-05-02

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-04-01

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-10-01

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-07-01

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-06-01

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-04-01

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2009-09-01

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2009-08-03

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2009-06-01

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2009-03-02

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-02-02

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2009-01-02

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-12-01

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-07-01

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-05-01

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-04-01

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-02-01

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2008-01-03

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2007-11-01

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2007-09-04

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2007-08-01

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2007-07-02

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2007-06-01

2007-06-11

2007-06-13

2007-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-05-01

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-04-02

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-03-01

2007-03-09

2007-03-13

2007-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-02-01

2007-02-09

2007-02-13

2007-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-11-01

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-10-02

2006-10-10

2006-10-12

2006-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-09-01

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-08-01

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-07-03

2006-07-11

2006-07-13

2006-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-06-01

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2006-05-01

2006-05-09

2006-05-11

2006-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2006-03-01

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2006-02-01

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2005-12-02

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2005-11-01

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-10-03

2005-10-11

2005-10-13

2005-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-09-01

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-08-01

2005-08-09

2005-08-11

2005-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-07-01

2005-07-14

2005-07-18

2005-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-06-01

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-05-02

2005-05-10

2005-05-12

2005-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-04-01

2005-04-12

2005-04-14

2005-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-03-01

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-02-01

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2005-01-03

2005-01-11

2005-01-13

2005-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2002-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-09-03

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-07-02

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-04-02

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-02-01

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2001-01-01

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-10-02

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-09-01

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-07-03

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-06-01

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2000-01-03

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-12

1999-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-10-01

1999-10-12

1999-10-14

1999-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-09-01

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-08-02

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-07-01

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-06-01

1999-06-10

1999-06-14

1999-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

Unknown

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-03-01

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-02-02

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1998-12-02

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-11-02

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-10-02

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-03-03

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-02-03

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-06-02

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-04-01

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-12-02

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

1996-06-03

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

1996-05-02

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

1996-03-04

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

1996-02-02

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1996-01-02

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-12-04

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-11-01

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-10-02

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-07-03

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-04-03

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-03-01

1995-03-09

1995-03-15

1995-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-02-01

1995-02-09

1995-02-15

1995-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-01-03

1995-01-10

1995-01-17

1995-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-12-01

1994-12-09

1994-12-15

1994-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-11-01

1994-11-08

1994-11-15

1994-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-10-03

1994-10-07

1994-10-14

1994-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-09-01

1994-09-09

1994-09-15

1994-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-08-01

1994-08-09

1994-08-15

1994-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-07-01

1994-07-11

1994-07-15

1994-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-06-01

1994-06-09

1994-06-15

1994-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-05-02

1994-05-10

1994-05-16

1994-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-04-04

1994-04-11

1994-04-15

1994-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-03-01

1994-03-09

1994-03-15

1994-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-02-02

1994-02-09

1994-02-15

1994-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1994-01-03

1994-01-10

1994-01-14

1994-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1993-12-01

1993-12-09

1993-12-15

1993-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1993-11-01

1993-11-08

1993-11-15

1993-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1993-10-01

1993-10-08

1993-10-15

1993-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1993-09-01

1993-09-09

1993-09-15

1993-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1993-08-02

1993-08-10

1993-08-16

1993-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

1993-07-01

1993-07-09

1993-07-15

1993-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

1993-06-01

1993-06-09

1993-06-15

1993-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1993-05-03

1993-05-10

1993-05-14

1993-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1993-04-01

1993-04-08

1993-04-15

1993-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1993-03-01

1993-03-09

1993-03-15

1993-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

1993-02-01

1993-02-09

1993-02-16

1993-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

1993-01-04

1993-01-11

1993-01-15

1993-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

MFM

Investor Resources

Learn more about MFS Municipal Income Trust Shs. Ben. Int. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MFM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

