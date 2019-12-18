Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI Inc

Stock

HYT

Price as of:

$11.18 -0.03 -0.27%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI Inc (HYT)

HYT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

8.34%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.93

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get HYT DARS™ Rating

HYT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.18

Quote Time

Today's Volume

377,563

Open Price

$11.23

Day's Range

$11.14 - $11.25

Previous Close

$11.21

52 week low / high

$8.95 - $11.38

Percent off 52 week high

-1.76%

HYT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HYT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HYT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0779

2019-11-14

$0.0779

2019-10-11

$0.0779

2019-09-13

$0.072

2019-08-14

$0.072

2019-07-12

$0.072

2019-06-13

$0.072

2019-05-14

$0.072

2019-04-12

$0.072

2019-03-14

$0.072

2019-02-14

$0.072

2018-12-28

$0.072

2018-12-12

$0.072

2018-11-14

$0.072

2018-10-12

$0.072

2018-09-13

$0.072

2018-08-14

$0.072

2018-07-13

$0.072

2018-06-14

$0.07

2018-05-14

$0.07

2018-04-13

$0.07

2018-03-14

$0.07

2018-02-14

$0.07

2017-12-28

$0.07

2017-12-11

$0.07

2017-11-14

$0.07

2017-10-13

$0.07

2017-09-14

$0.07

2017-08-11

$0.07

2017-07-12

$0.07

2017-06-13

$0.07

2017-05-11

$0.07

2017-04-11

$0.07

2017-03-13

$0.07

2017-02-13

$0.07

2016-12-28

$0.07

2016-12-08

$0.07

2016-11-10

$0.07

2016-10-12

$0.07

2016-09-13

$0.07

2016-08-11

$0.07

2016-07-13

$0.07

2016-06-13

$0.07

2016-05-12

$0.07

2016-04-13

$0.07

2016-03-11

$0.07

2016-02-11

$0.07

2015-12-29

$0.07

2015-12-10

$0.07

2015-11-12

$0.07

2015-10-13

$0.07

2015-09-11

$0.07

2015-08-12

$0.07

2015-07-13

$0.07

2015-06-11

$0.07

2015-05-13

$0.07

2015-04-13

$0.07

2015-03-11

$0.07

2015-02-11

$0.0755

2014-12-29

$0.0755

2014-12-10

$0.0755

2014-11-12

$0.0755

2014-10-10

$0.0755

2014-09-11

$0.0755

2014-08-13

$0.0755

2014-07-11

$0.0755

2014-06-12

$0.0805

2014-05-13

$0.0805

2014-04-11

$0.0805

2014-03-12

$0.0805

2014-02-12

$0.0805

2013-12-27

$0.0805

2013-12-11

$0.0805

2013-10-11

$0.0805

2013-09-12

$0.0805

2013-08-13

$0.0805

2013-07-11

$0.0805

2013-06-12

$0.0875

2013-05-13

$0.0875

2013-04-11

$0.0875

2013-03-13

$0.0875

2013-02-13

$0.0875

2012-12-27

$0.0875

2012-12-12

$0.0875

2012-11-13

$0.0875

2012-10-11

$0.0875

2012-09-12

$0.0875

2012-08-13

$0.0875

2012-07-12

$0.0875

2012-06-13

$0.0875

2012-05-11

$0.0835

2012-04-12

$0.0835

2012-03-13

$0.0835

2012-02-13

$0.0835

2011-12-28

$0.0835

2011-12-12

$0.0835

2011-11-10

$0.0835

2011-10-12

$0.0835

2011-09-13

$0.0825

2011-08-11

$0.0825

2011-07-13

$0.0825

2011-06-13

$0.0825

2011-05-12

$0.0825

2011-04-13

$0.0825

2011-03-11

$0.0825

2011-02-11

$0.0825

2010-12-29

$0.0825

2010-12-13

$0.0825

2010-11-10

$0.0825

2010-10-13

$0.0825

2010-09-13

$0.0825

2010-08-12

$0.0825

2010-07-13

$0.0825

2010-06-11

$0.0825

2010-05-12

$0.0825

2010-04-13

$0.0825

2010-03-11

$0.0825

2010-02-10

$0.0875

2009-12-29

$0.0875

2009-12-11

$0.0875

2009-11-10

$0.0875

2009-10-13

$0.0875

2009-09-11

$0.0875

2009-08-12

$0.0875

2009-07-13

$0.0875

2009-06-11

$0.0875

2009-05-13

$0.1

2009-04-13

$0.1

2009-03-12

$0.1

2009-02-11

$0.1

2008-12-29

$0.1

2008-12-11

$0.1

2008-11-12

$0.1

2008-10-10

$0.1

2008-09-11

$0.1

2008-08-13

$0.1

2008-07-11

$0.1

2008-06-12

$0.1

2008-05-13

$0.1

2008-04-11

$0.1

2008-03-12

$0.1

2008-02-13

$0.1

2007-12-27

$0.1

2007-12-11

$0.1

2007-11-13

$0.1

2007-10-11

$0.1

2007-09-12

$0.095

2007-08-13

$0.095

2007-07-12

$0.095

2007-06-13

$0.095

2007-05-11

$0.09

2007-04-12

$0.09

2007-03-13

$0.09

2007-02-13

$0.09

2006-12-27

$0.09

2006-12-08

$0.09

2006-11-10

$0.09

2006-10-12

$0.09

2006-09-13

$0.09

2006-08-10

$0.09

2006-07-13

$0.09

2006-06-09

$0.09

2006-05-11

$0.09

2006-04-12

$0.09

2006-03-10

$0.09

2006-02-10

$0.1

2005-12-28

$0.098387

2005-12-28

$0.1

2005-12-28

$0.368332

2005-12-08

$0.1

2005-11-10

$0.11

2005-10-13

$0.11

2005-09-12

$0.11

2005-08-11

$0.11

2005-07-12

$0.11

2005-06-10

$0.11

2005-05-11

$0.121

2005-04-13

$0.121

2005-03-11

$0.121

2005-02-11

$0.121

2004-12-28

$0.20036

2004-12-28

$0.137963

2004-12-28

$0.560464

2004-12-08

$0.121

2004-11-09

$0.11875

2004-10-13

$0.11875

2004-09-10

$0.11875

2004-08-12

$0.11875

2004-07-13

$0.11875

2004-06-10

$0.11875

2004-05-12

$0.11875

2004-04-14

$0.11875

2004-03-11

$0.11875

2004-02-11

$0.11875

2003-12-29

$0.11875

2003-12-29

$0.02416

2003-12-05

$0.11875

2003-11-12

$0.11875

2003-10-15

$0.11875

2003-09-12

$0.11875

2003-08-13

$0.11875

2003-07-15

$0.08315

HYT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HYT

Metric

HYT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HYT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.63%

9.46%

1years

HYT

News
HYT

Research
HYT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HYT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

HYT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0779

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2011-12-05

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2007-12-05

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2007-10-02

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-12-20

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-12-04

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2006-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-11-02

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-10-03

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-06-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3683

2005-12-22

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-12-22

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0984

2005-12-22

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-10

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-12-02

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2005-10-04

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2005-09-02

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2005-07-05

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2005-06-03

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5605

2004-12-22

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-10

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2004-12-22

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2004

2004-12-22

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2004-12-02

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-11-03

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-07-06

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-06-03

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2004-02-03

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0242

Unknown

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

Unknown

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2003-12-02

2003-12-05

2003-12-09

2003-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2003-11-06

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2003-08-06

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

2003-07-08

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

HYT

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HYT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

