This table allows you to know how fast HYT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0779 2019-11-14 $0.0779 2019-10-11 $0.0779 2019-09-13 $0.072 2019-08-14 $0.072 2019-07-12 $0.072 2019-06-13 $0.072 2019-05-14 $0.072 2019-04-12 $0.072 2019-03-14 $0.072 2019-02-14 $0.072 2018-12-28 $0.072 2018-12-12 $0.072 2018-11-14 $0.072 2018-10-12 $0.072 2018-09-13 $0.072 2018-08-14 $0.072 2018-07-13 $0.072 2018-06-14 $0.07 2018-05-14 $0.07 2018-04-13 $0.07 2018-03-14 $0.07 2018-02-14 $0.07 2017-12-28 $0.07 2017-12-11 $0.07 2017-11-14 $0.07 2017-10-13 $0.07 2017-09-14 $0.07 2017-08-11 $0.07 2017-07-12 $0.07 2017-06-13 $0.07 2017-05-11 $0.07 2017-04-11 $0.07 2017-03-13 $0.07 2017-02-13 $0.07 2016-12-28 $0.07 2016-12-08 $0.07 2016-11-10 $0.07 2016-10-12 $0.07 2016-09-13 $0.07 2016-08-11 $0.07 2016-07-13 $0.07 2016-06-13 $0.07 2016-05-12 $0.07 2016-04-13 $0.07 2016-03-11 $0.07 2016-02-11 $0.07 2015-12-29 $0.07 2015-12-10 $0.07 2015-11-12 $0.07 2015-10-13 $0.07 2015-09-11 $0.07 2015-08-12 $0.07 2015-07-13 $0.07 2015-06-11 $0.07 2015-05-13 $0.07 2015-04-13 $0.07 2015-03-11 $0.07 2015-02-11 $0.0755 2014-12-29 $0.0755 2014-12-10 $0.0755 2014-11-12 $0.0755 2014-10-10 $0.0755 2014-09-11 $0.0755 2014-08-13 $0.0755 2014-07-11 $0.0755 2014-06-12 $0.0805 2014-05-13 $0.0805 2014-04-11 $0.0805 2014-03-12 $0.0805 2014-02-12 $0.0805 2013-12-27 $0.0805 2013-12-11 $0.0805 2013-10-11 $0.0805 2013-09-12 $0.0805 2013-08-13 $0.0805 2013-07-11 $0.0805 2013-06-12 $0.0875 2013-05-13 $0.0875 2013-04-11 $0.0875 2013-03-13 $0.0875 2013-02-13 $0.0875 2012-12-27 $0.0875 2012-12-12 $0.0875 2012-11-13 $0.0875 2012-10-11 $0.0875 2012-09-12 $0.0875 2012-08-13 $0.0875 2012-07-12 $0.0875 2012-06-13 $0.0875 2012-05-11 $0.0835 2012-04-12 $0.0835 2012-03-13 $0.0835 2012-02-13 $0.0835 2011-12-28 $0.0835 2011-12-12 $0.0835 2011-11-10 $0.0835 2011-10-12 $0.0835 2011-09-13 $0.0825 2011-08-11 $0.0825 2011-07-13 $0.0825 2011-06-13 $0.0825 2011-05-12 $0.0825 2011-04-13 $0.0825 2011-03-11 $0.0825 2011-02-11 $0.0825 2010-12-29 $0.0825 2010-12-13 $0.0825 2010-11-10 $0.0825 2010-10-13 $0.0825 2010-09-13 $0.0825 2010-08-12 $0.0825 2010-07-13 $0.0825 2010-06-11 $0.0825 2010-05-12 $0.0825 2010-04-13 $0.0825 2010-03-11 $0.0825 2010-02-10 $0.0875 2009-12-29 $0.0875 2009-12-11 $0.0875 2009-11-10 $0.0875 2009-10-13 $0.0875 2009-09-11 $0.0875 2009-08-12 $0.0875 2009-07-13 $0.0875 2009-06-11 $0.0875 2009-05-13 $0.1 2009-04-13 $0.1 2009-03-12 $0.1 2009-02-11 $0.1 2008-12-29 $0.1 2008-12-11 $0.1 2008-11-12 $0.1 2008-10-10 $0.1 2008-09-11 $0.1 2008-08-13 $0.1 2008-07-11 $0.1 2008-06-12 $0.1 2008-05-13 $0.1 2008-04-11 $0.1 2008-03-12 $0.1 2008-02-13 $0.1 2007-12-27 $0.1 2007-12-11 $0.1 2007-11-13 $0.1 2007-10-11 $0.1 2007-09-12 $0.095 2007-08-13 $0.095 2007-07-12 $0.095 2007-06-13 $0.095 2007-05-11 $0.09 2007-04-12 $0.09 2007-03-13 $0.09 2007-02-13 $0.09 2006-12-27 $0.09 2006-12-08 $0.09 2006-11-10 $0.09 2006-10-12 $0.09 2006-09-13 $0.09 2006-08-10 $0.09 2006-07-13 $0.09 2006-06-09 $0.09 2006-05-11 $0.09 2006-04-12 $0.09 2006-03-10 $0.09 2006-02-10 $0.1 2005-12-28 $0.098387 2005-12-28 $0.1 2005-12-28 $0.368332 2005-12-08 $0.1 2005-11-10 $0.11 2005-10-13 $0.11 2005-09-12 $0.11 2005-08-11 $0.11 2005-07-12 $0.11 2005-06-10 $0.11 2005-05-11 $0.121 2005-04-13 $0.121 2005-03-11 $0.121 2005-02-11 $0.121 2004-12-28 $0.20036 2004-12-28 $0.137963 2004-12-28 $0.560464 2004-12-08 $0.121 2004-11-09 $0.11875 2004-10-13 $0.11875 2004-09-10 $0.11875 2004-08-12 $0.11875 2004-07-13 $0.11875 2004-06-10 $0.11875 2004-05-12 $0.11875 2004-04-14 $0.11875 2004-03-11 $0.11875 2004-02-11 $0.11875 2003-12-29 $0.11875 2003-12-29 $0.02416 2003-12-05 $0.11875 2003-11-12 $0.11875 2003-10-15 $0.11875 2003-09-12 $0.11875 2003-08-13 $0.11875 2003-07-15 $0.08315