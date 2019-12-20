This table allows you to know how fast FT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-27 $0.032 2019-10-30 $0.032 2019-09-27 $0.032 2019-08-29 $0.032 2019-07-30 $0.032 2019-06-27 $0.032 2019-05-30 $0.032 2019-04-29 $0.032 2019-03-28 $0.032 2019-02-27 $0.032 2019-01-30 $0.032 2018-12-28 $0.032 2018-11-29 $0.032 2018-10-30 $0.032 2018-09-27 $0.032 2018-08-30 $0.032 2018-07-30 $0.032 2018-06-28 $0.032 2018-05-30 $0.032 2018-04-27 $0.032 2018-03-28 $0.032 2018-02-27 $0.032 2018-01-30 $0.032 2017-12-28 $0.032 2017-11-29 $0.032 2017-10-30 $0.032 2017-09-28 $0.032 2017-08-29 $0.032 2017-07-27 $0.032 2017-06-28 $0.032 2017-05-26 $0.032 2017-04-26 $0.032 2017-03-29 $0.032 2017-02-24 $0.032 2017-01-27 $0.032 2016-12-28 $0.032 2016-11-28 $0.032 2016-10-27 $0.032 2016-09-28 $0.032 2016-08-29 $0.032 2016-07-27 $0.0395 2016-06-28 $0.0395 2016-05-26 $0.0395 2016-04-27 $0.0395 2016-03-29 $0.0395 2016-02-25 $0.0395 2016-01-27 $0.0395 2015-12-29 $0.0395 2015-11-25 $0.0395 2015-10-28 $0.0395 2015-09-28 $0.0395 2015-08-27 $0.0395 2015-07-29 $0.0395 2015-06-26 $0.0395 2015-05-27 $0.0395 2015-04-28 $0.0395 2015-03-27 $0.0395 2015-02-25 $0.0395 2015-01-28 $0.0395 2014-12-29 $0.0395 2014-11-25 $0.0395 2014-11-06 $0.0395 2014-09-26 $0.0395 2014-08-27 $0.0395 2014-07-29 $0.0395 2014-06-26 $0.0395 2014-05-28 $0.0395 2014-04-28 $0.0395 2014-03-27 $0.0395 2014-02-26 $0.0395 2014-01-29 $0.0395 2013-12-27 $0.0395 2013-11-26 $0.0395 2013-10-29 $0.0395 2013-09-26 $0.038 2013-08-28 $0.038 2013-07-29 $0.038 2013-06-26 $0.038 2013-05-29 $0.038 2013-04-26 $0.038 2013-03-26 $0.038 2013-02-26 $0.038 2013-01-29 $0.038 2012-12-27 $0.038 2012-11-28 $0.038 2012-10-29 $0.038 2012-09-26 $0.038 2012-08-29 $0.038 2012-07-27 $0.038 2012-06-27 $0.038 2012-05-29 $0.038 2012-04-26 $0.038 2012-03-28 $0.038 2012-02-27 $0.038 2012-01-27 $0.038 2011-12-28 $0.038 2011-11-28 $0.038 2011-10-27 $0.038 2011-09-28 $0.038 2011-08-29 $0.038 2011-07-27 $0.038 2011-06-28 $0.038 2011-05-26 $0.038 2011-04-27 $0.038 2011-03-29 $0.038 2011-02-24 $0.038 2011-01-27 $0.038 2010-12-29 $0.038 2010-11-26 $0.038 2010-10-27 $0.038 2010-09-28 $0.038 2010-08-27 $0.038 2010-07-28 $0.038 2010-06-28 $0.038 2010-05-26 $0.038 2010-04-28 $0.038 2010-03-29 $0.038 2010-02-24 $0.038 2010-01-27 $0.038 2009-12-29 $0.038 2009-11-25 $0.038 2009-10-28 $0.038 2009-09-28 $0.038 2009-08-27 $0.038 2009-07-29 $0.038 2009-06-26 $0.038 2009-05-27 $0.038 2009-04-28 $0.038 2009-03-27 $0.038 2009-02-25 $0.038 2009-01-28 $0.038 2008-12-29 $0.038 2008-11-25 $0.038 2008-10-29 $0.038 2008-09-26 $0.038 2008-08-27 $0.038 2008-07-29 $0.038 2008-06-26 $0.038 2008-05-28 $0.038 2008-04-28 $0.038 2008-03-27 $0.038 2008-02-27 $0.038 2008-01-29 $0.038 2007-12-27 $0.038 2007-11-28 $0.038 2007-10-29 $0.038 2007-09-26 $0.038 2007-08-29 $0.038 2007-07-27 $0.038 2007-06-27 $0.038 2007-05-29 $0.038 2007-04-26 $0.038 2007-03-28 $0.038 2007-02-26 $0.038 2007-01-29 $0.038 2006-12-27 $0.038 2006-11-28 $0.038 2006-10-27 $0.038 2006-09-27 $0.038 2006-08-29 $0.038 2006-07-27 $0.038 2006-06-28 $0.038 2006-05-26 $0.038 2006-04-26 $0.038 2006-03-29 $0.038 2006-02-24 $0.038 2006-01-27 $0.038 2005-12-28 $0.035 2005-11-28 $0.035 2005-10-27 $0.035 2005-09-28 $0.035 2005-08-29 $0.035 2005-07-27 $0.035 2005-06-28 $0.035 2005-05-26 $0.035 2005-04-27 $0.035 2005-03-29 $0.035 2005-02-24 $0.035 2005-01-27 $0.035 2004-12-29 $0.03 2004-11-26 $0.03 2004-10-27 $0.03 2004-09-28 $0.03 2004-08-27 $0.03 2004-07-28 $0.03 2004-06-28 $0.03 2004-05-26 $0.03 2004-04-28 $0.03 2004-03-29 $0.03 2004-02-25 $0.03 2004-01-28 $0.03 2003-12-29 $0.03 2003-11-25 $0.03 2003-10-29 $0.03 2003-09-26 $0.03 2003-08-27 $0.023 2003-07-11 $0.023 2003-06-11 $0.023 2003-05-13 $0.023 2003-04-11 $0.046 2003-03-12 $0.046 2003-02-12 $0.046 2003-01-13 $0.046 2002-12-11 $0.046 2002-11-13 $0.059 2002-10-10 $0.059 2002-09-11 $0.059 2002-08-13 $0.059 2002-07-11 $0.059 2002-06-12 $0.067 2002-05-13 $0.067 2002-04-11 $0.067 2002-03-13 $0.067 2002-02-13 $0.067 2002-01-11 $0.067 2001-12-12 $0.067 2001-11-13 $0.067 2001-10-11 $0.067 2001-09-17 $0.067 2001-08-13 $0.067 2001-07-11 $0.067 2001-06-13 $0.067 2001-05-11 $0.067 2001-04-10 $0.067 2001-03-13 $0.067 2001-02-13 $0.067 2001-01-10 $0.067 2000-12-13 $0.067 2000-11-13 $0.067 2000-10-11 $0.067 2000-09-13 $0.067 2000-08-11 $0.067 2000-07-12 $0.067 2000-06-13 $0.067 2000-05-11 $0.067 2000-04-12 $0.067 2000-03-13 $0.067 2000-02-11 $0.067 2000-01-12 $0.067 1999-12-13 $0.0573 1999-12-13 $0.067 1999-11-10 $0.067 1999-10-13 $0.067 1999-09-13 $0.067 1999-08-11 $0.067 1999-07-13 $0.067 1999-06-11 $0.067 1999-05-12 $0.067 1999-04-13 $0.067 1999-03-11 $0.067 1999-02-10 $0.067 1999-01-13 $0.067 1998-12-11 $0.067 1998-11-10 $0.067 1998-10-13 $0.067 1998-09-11 $0.067 1998-08-12 $0.067 1998-07-13 $0.067 1998-06-11 $0.067 1998-05-13 $0.067 1998-04-13 $0.067 1998-03-11 $0.067 1998-02-11 $0.067 1998-01-13 $0.067 1997-12-11 $0.177748 1997-12-11 $0.067 1997-12-11 $0.1038 1997-11-12 $0.067 1997-10-10 $0.067 1997-09-11 $0.067 1997-08-13 $0.067 1997-07-11 $0.067 1997-06-11 $0.067 1997-05-13 $0.067 1997-04-11 $0.067 1997-03-12 $0.067 1997-02-12 $0.067 1997-01-13 $0.067 1996-12-11 $0.067 1996-12-11 $0.014 1996-11-13 $0.067 1996-10-10 $0.067 1996-09-11 $0.067 1996-08-13 $0.067 1996-07-11 $0.067 1996-06-12 $0.067 1996-05-13 $0.067 1996-04-11 $0.067 1996-03-13 $0.067 1996-02-13 $0.067 1996-01-10 $0.067 1995-12-13 $0.067 1995-11-13 $0.067 1995-10-11 $0.067 1995-09-13 $0.067 1995-08-11 $0.067 1995-07-12 $0.067 1995-06-13 $0.067 1995-04-24 $0.067