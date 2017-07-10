Best Dividend Stocks
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Stock

ERC

Price as of:

$12.7 +0.1 +0.79%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)

ERC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

9.42%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.19

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ERC DARS™ Rating

ERC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

24,933

Open Price

$12.62

Day's Range

$12.62 - $12.72

Previous Close

$12.6

52 week low / high

$10.27 - $12.78

Percent off 52 week high

-0.63%

ERC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ERC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ERC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ERC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.09888

2019-11-12

$0.09892

2019-10-15

$0.09904

2019-09-12

$0.09927

2019-08-12

$0.09942

2019-07-11

$0.09967

2019-06-13

$0.10006

2019-05-13

$0.10054

2019-04-11

$0.10111

2019-03-11

$0.10175

2019-02-13

$0.10262

2019-01-15

$0.10349

2018-12-14

$0.1042

2018-11-13

$0.10489

2018-10-12

$0.10557

2018-09-14

$0.10613

2018-08-14

$0.10666

2018-07-13

$0.1072

2018-06-12

$0.10761

2018-05-14

$0.10781

2018-04-13

$0.10795

2018-03-13

$0.10805

2018-02-13

$0.10794

2018-01-16

$0.10783

2017-12-12

$0.1077

2017-11-14

$0.10772

2017-10-13

$0.10759

2017-09-12

$0.1075

2017-08-11

$0.10728

2017-07-13

$0.10682

2017-06-12

$0.10633

2017-05-16

$0.10581

2017-04-13

$0.1051

2017-03-13

$0.10404

2017-02-13

$0.10321

2017-01-12

$0.0923

2016-12-12

$0.0923

2016-11-14

$0.0923

2016-10-13

$0.0923

2016-09-12

$0.0923

2016-08-11

$0.0923

2016-07-11

$0.0923

2016-06-13

$0.0923

2016-05-12

$0.0967

2016-04-11

$0.0967

2016-03-11

$0.0967

2016-02-11

$0.0967

2016-01-14

$0.0967

2015-12-11

$0.0967

2015-11-12

$0.0967

2015-10-13

$0.0967

2015-09-11

$0.0967

2015-08-13

$0.0967

2015-07-13

$0.0967

2015-06-11

$0.0967

2015-05-11

$0.0967

2015-04-13

$0.0967

2015-03-12

$0.0967

2015-02-11

$0.0967

2015-01-12

$0.0967

2014-12-11

$0.0967

2014-11-13

$0.1

2014-10-14

$0.1

2014-09-11

$0.1

2014-08-11

$0.1

2014-07-11

$0.1

2014-06-12

$0.1

2014-05-12

$0.1

2014-04-11

$0.1

2014-03-13

$0.1

2014-02-13

$0.1

2014-01-13

$0.1

2013-12-12

$0.1

2013-11-12

$0.1

2013-10-10

$0.1

2013-09-13

$0.1

2013-08-12

$0.1

2013-07-11

$0.1

2013-06-13

$0.1

2013-05-13

$0.1

2013-04-12

$0.1

2013-03-12

$0.1

2013-02-11

$0.1

2013-01-11

$0.1

2012-12-13

$0.1

2012-11-13

$0.1

2012-10-11

$0.1

2012-09-14

$0.1

2012-08-10

$0.1

2012-07-12

$0.1

2012-06-11

$0.1

2012-05-11

$0.1

2012-04-12

$0.1

2012-03-12

$0.1

2012-02-13

$0.1

2012-01-13

$0.1

2011-12-12

$0.1

2011-11-14

$0.1

2011-10-13

$0.1

2011-09-12

$0.1

2011-08-11

$0.1

2011-07-11

$0.1

2011-06-13

$0.1

2011-05-12

$0.1

2011-04-11

$0.1

2011-03-11

$0.1

2011-02-11

$0.1083

2011-01-13

$0.1083

2010-12-13

$0.1083

2010-11-10

$0.1083

2010-10-13

$0.1083

2010-09-13

$0.1083

2010-08-12

$0.1083

2010-07-13

$0.1083

2010-06-11

$0.1083

2010-05-12

$0.1083

2010-04-13

$0.1083

2010-03-11

$0.1083

2010-02-11

$0.1083

2010-01-14

$0.1083

2009-12-11

$0.1083

2009-11-12

$0.1083

2009-10-09

$0.1083

2009-09-14

$0.1083

2009-08-13

$0.1083

2009-07-13

$0.1083

2009-06-11

$0.1083

2009-05-11

$0.1083

2009-04-13

$0.1083

2009-03-11

$0.1083

2009-02-11

$0.1083

2009-01-14

$0.1083

2008-12-11

$0.1083

2008-11-13

$0.1083

2008-10-14

$0.1083

2008-09-12

$0.1083

2008-08-11

$0.1083

2008-07-11

$0.1083

2008-06-12

$0.1083

2008-05-12

$0.1083

2008-04-11

$0.1083

2008-03-13

$0.1083

2008-02-11

$0.1083

2008-01-14

$0.1083

2007-12-13

$0.1083

2007-11-13

$0.1083

2007-10-11

$0.1083

2007-09-13

$0.1083

2007-08-13

$0.1083

2007-07-12

$0.1083

2007-06-11

$0.1083

2007-05-11

$0.1083

2007-04-12

$0.1083

2007-03-12

$0.1083

2007-02-12

$0.1083

2007-01-12

$0.1083

2006-12-11

$0.1167

2006-11-13

$0.1167

2006-10-12

$0.1167

2006-09-11

$0.1167

2006-08-11

$0.1167

2006-07-13

$0.1167

2006-06-12

$0.1167

2006-05-11

$0.1167

2006-04-13

$0.1167

2006-03-10

$0.1167

2006-02-10

$0.1167

2006-01-13

$0.1167

2005-12-28

$0.0149

2005-12-12

$0.1167

2005-11-10

$0.1167

2005-10-13

$0.1167

2005-09-12

$0.1167

2005-08-11

$0.1167

2005-07-11

$0.1167

2005-06-13

$0.1167

2005-05-12

$0.1167

2005-04-11

$0.1167

2005-03-10

$0.1167

2005-02-11

$0.1167

2005-01-13

$0.1167

2004-12-13

$0.13084

2004-11-10

$0.13084

2004-10-13

$0.13084

2004-09-13

$0.13084

2004-08-12

$0.13084

2004-07-13

$0.13084

2004-06-14

$0.13084

2004-05-12

$0.13084

2004-04-13

$0.13084

2004-03-11

$0.13084

2004-02-12

$0.13084

2004-01-13

$0.13084

2003-12-11

$0.13084

2003-11-13

$0.13084

2003-10-10

$0.13084

2003-09-11

$0.13084

2003-08-13

$0.13084

ERC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ERC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ERC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ERC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ERC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.65%

-7.43%

2years

ERC

News
ERC

Research
ERC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ERC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

ERC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0989

2019-11-22

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0989

2019-10-25

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2019-09-27

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

2019-08-14

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0994

2019-07-26

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2019-06-28

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1001

2019-05-22

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2019-04-26

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2019-03-29

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1018

2019-02-21

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1026

2019-01-25

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2018-12-28

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2018-11-09

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1049

2018-10-26

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1056

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1061

2018-08-15

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1067

2018-07-27

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1072

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1076

2018-05-23

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1078

2018-04-27

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1081

2018-02-28

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1079

2018-01-26

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1078

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1077

2017-11-10

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1077

2017-10-27

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1076

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2017-08-16

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1073

2017-07-28

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1068

2017-06-30

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2017-05-17

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1058

2017-04-28

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1051

2017-03-31

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1040

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1032

2017-01-27

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2016-12-30

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2016-11-16

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2016-10-28

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2016-09-30

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2016-08-10

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2016-07-29

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2016-06-24

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2016-05-25

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2016-04-29

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2016-03-24

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2016-02-18

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2016-01-29

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2016-01-04

2016-01-14

2016-01-19

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-11-18

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-10-30

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-09-25

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-08-12

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-07-31

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-06-26

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-05-20

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-04-24

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-03-27

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-02-19

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2015-01-30

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2014-12-26

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2014-11-07

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-10-31

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-09-26

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-08-13

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-07-25

2014-08-11

2014-08-13

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-06-27

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-05-16

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-04-25

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-03-28

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-02-20

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-01-31

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-01-03

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-11-20

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-10-25

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-09-27

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-08-14

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-07-26

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-06-28

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-05-22

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-04-26

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

2013-04-16

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-02-21

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-01-25

2013-02-11

2013-02-13

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-12-28

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-11-07

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-10-26

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-09-28

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-08-15

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-07-27

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-06-22

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-05-16

2012-06-11

2012-06-13

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-04-20

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-03-16

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-02-09

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-01-20

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-12-16

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-11-16

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-10-21

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-09-16

2011-10-13

2011-10-17

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-08-17

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-07-22

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-06-17

2011-07-11

2011-07-13

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-05-18

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-04-22

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-03-18

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-02-11

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2011-01-21

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-12-17

2011-01-13

2011-01-18

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-11-19

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2011-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-10-15

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-09-17

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-08-20

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-07-16

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-06-10

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-05-21

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-04-16

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-03-10

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-02-19

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2010-01-15

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-12-11

2010-01-14

2010-01-19

2010-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-11-20

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2010-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-10-16

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-09-24

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-08-21

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-07-17

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-06-11

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-05-15

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-04-17

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-03-12

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-02-20

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2009-01-16

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-12-04

2009-01-14

2009-01-16

2009-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-11-25

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-10-17

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-09-18

2008-10-14

2008-10-16

2008-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-08-15

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-07-21

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-06-12

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-05-16

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-04-18

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-03-13

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-02-15

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2008-01-18

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-12-06

2008-01-14

2008-01-16

2008-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-11-16

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-10-19

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-09-21

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-08-17

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-07-20

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-06-14

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-05-18

2007-06-11

2007-06-13

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-04-20

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-03-15

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-02-16

2007-03-12

2007-03-14

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2007-01-19

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2006-12-07

2007-01-12

2007-01-17

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-11-17

2006-12-11

2006-12-13

2007-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-10-20

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-09-22

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-08-18

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-07-21

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-06-15

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-05-19

2006-06-12

2006-06-14

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-04-21

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-03-17

2006-04-13

2006-04-18

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-02-17

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-01-20

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0149

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-12-08

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-11-18

2005-12-12

2005-12-14

2006-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-10-21

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-09-22

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-08-19

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-07-22

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-06-16

2005-07-11

2005-07-13

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-05-20

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-04-19

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-03-17

2005-04-11

2005-04-13

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-02-22

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-01-20

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2004-12-09

2005-01-13

2005-01-18

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-11-19

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-10-20

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-09-20

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-08-20

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-07-20

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-06-21

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-05-20

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-04-20

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-03-19

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-02-20

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2004-01-20

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2003-12-19

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2003-11-20

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2003-10-20

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2003-07-29

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2003-07-29

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2003-07-29

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Initial

Regular

Monthly

ERC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ERC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

X