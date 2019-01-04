Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Fibria Celulose S.A.

Stock

FBR

Price as of:

$17.01 -0.38 -2.19%

Industry

Paper And Paper Products

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Fibria Celulose S.A.(FBR) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Fibria Celulose S.A. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Paper And Paper Products /

Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR)

FBR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.66%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.30

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

48.15%

EPS $2.70

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FBR DARS™ Rating

FBR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,638,100

Open Price

$17.32

Day's Range

$16.88 - $17.35

Previous Close

$17.39

52 week low / high

$14.45 - $22.05

Percent off 52 week high

-22.86%

FBR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FBR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FBR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FBR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FBR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-12-04

$1.302226

2018-05-04

$0.106772

2017-05-10

$0.190112

2016-04-29

$0.13314

1998-12-29

$0.1

1998-09-28

$0.1

1998-06-26

$0.1

1998-03-30

$0.1

1997-12-29

$0.1

1997-09-26

$0.08

1997-06-26

$0.08

1997-03-27

$0.08

1996-12-27

$0.08

1996-09-26

$0.0625

1996-06-26

$0.0625

1996-03-28

$0.0625

1995-12-27

$0.125

1995-09-27

$0.1

1995-06-27

$0.1

FBR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FBR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FBR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FBR Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FBR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

113.86%

-7.58%

2years

FBR

News
FBR

Research
FBR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FBR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FBR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.3022

Unknown

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1068

Unknown

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1901

Unknown

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1331

Unknown

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1000

1998-11-06

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-08-05

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-06-05

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-01-23

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-10-24

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-08-06

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-06-05

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-01-24

1997-03-27

1997-04-01

1997-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-11-01

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-08-07

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-06-06

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-03-22

1996-03-28

1996-04-01

1996-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-10-27

1995-12-27

1995-12-30

1996-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-08-09

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-05-23

1995-06-27

1995-06-29

1995-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

FBR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Fibria Celulose S.A. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FBR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Paper And Paper Products

Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) engages in the production, sale, and export of short fiber pulp. It primarily provides bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp for use in manufacturing toilet paper, uncoated, and coated paper. Fibria Celulose was founded in 1988 is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X