Clorox Co.

Stock

CLX

Price as of:

$150.34 +0.52 +0.35%

Industry

Cleaning Products

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Cleaning Products /

Clorox Co. (CLX)

CLX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.83%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$4.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

67.09%

EPS $6.32

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

41 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CLX DARS™ Rating

CLX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$150.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

89,305

Open Price

$149.8

Day's Range

$149.5 - $150.89

Previous Close

$149.82

52 week low / high

$143.58 - $166.9

Percent off 52 week high

-9.92%

CLX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$1.0600

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 28

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$1.0600

2019-11-19

2020-01-28

2020-01-29

2020-02-14

Regular

Trade CLX's Upcoming Dividend

Click here to learn more.

CLX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CLX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-28

$1.06

2019-10-29

$1.06

2019-07-30

$1.06

2019-04-23

$0.96

2019-01-22

$0.96

2018-10-30

$0.96

2018-07-31

$0.96

2018-04-24

$0.96

2018-01-23

$0.84

2017-10-24

$0.84

2017-07-17

$0.84

2017-04-17

$0.8

2017-01-23

$0.8

2016-10-24

$0.8

2016-07-25

$0.8

2016-04-18

$0.77

2016-01-25

$0.77

2015-10-26

$0.77

2015-07-20

$0.77

2015-04-20

$0.74

2015-01-26

$0.74

2014-10-27

$0.74

2014-07-21

$0.74

2014-04-21

$0.71

2014-01-27

$0.71

2013-10-28

$0.71

2013-07-22

$0.71

2013-04-22

$0.64

2013-01-18

$0.64

2012-10-22

$0.64

2012-07-23

$0.64

2012-04-23

$0.6

2012-01-24

$0.6

2011-10-24

$0.6

2011-07-25

$0.6

2011-04-25

$0.55

2011-01-25

$0.55

2010-10-25

$0.55

2010-07-26

$0.55

2010-04-26

$0.5

2010-01-26

$0.5

2009-10-26

$0.5

2009-07-23

$0.5

2009-04-23

$0.46

2009-01-26

$0.46

2008-10-24

$0.46

2008-07-24

$0.46

2008-04-23

$0.4

2008-01-24

$0.4

2007-10-29

$0.4

2007-07-25

$0.4

2007-04-25

$0.31

2007-01-29

$0.31

2006-10-27

$0.29

2006-07-27

$0.29

2006-04-26

$0.29

2006-01-25

$0.29

2005-10-27

$0.28

2005-07-27

$0.28

2005-04-26

$0.28

2005-01-27

$0.28

2004-10-27

$0.27

2004-07-26

$0.27

2004-04-26

$0.27

2004-01-27

$0.27

2003-10-28

$0.27

2003-07-29

$0.27

2003-04-28

$0.22

2003-01-29

$0.22

2002-10-29

$0.22

2002-07-29

$0.22

2002-04-26

$0.21

2002-01-29

$0.21

2001-10-29

$0.21

2001-07-30

$0.21

2001-04-26

$0.21

2001-01-29

$0.21

2000-10-27

$0.21

2000-07-27

$0.21

2000-04-26

$0.2

2000-01-27

$0.2

1999-10-27

$0.2

1999-07-28

$0.2

1999-04-28

$0.18

1999-01-25

$0.18

1998-10-21

$0.18

1998-07-22

$0.18

1998-04-22

$0.16

1998-01-28

$0.16

1997-10-22

$0.16

1997-07-24

$0.16

1997-04-23

$0.145

1997-01-29

$0.145

1996-10-23

$0.145

1996-07-24

$0.145

1996-04-24

$0.1325

1996-01-24

$0.1325

1995-10-25

$0.1325

1995-07-26

$0.1325

CLX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CLX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CLX

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CLX Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CLX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.53%

13.98%

41years

CLX

CLX

CLX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CLX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CLX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0600

2019-11-19

2020-01-28

2020-01-29

2020-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0600

2019-09-17

2019-10-29

2019-10-30

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0600

2019-05-20

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9600

2019-02-12

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9600

2018-11-13

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9600

2018-09-18

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9600

2018-05-21

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9600

2018-02-13

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2017-11-14

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2017-09-12

2017-10-24

2017-10-25

2017-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2017-05-08

2017-07-17

2017-07-19

2017-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2017-02-07

2017-04-17

2017-04-19

2017-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2016-11-15

2017-01-23

2017-01-25

2017-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2016-09-13

2016-10-24

2016-10-26

2016-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2016-05-16

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2016-02-09

2016-04-18

2016-04-20

2016-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2015-11-17

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2015-09-15

2015-10-26

2015-10-28

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2015-05-11

2015-07-20

2015-07-22

2015-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2015-02-10

2015-04-20

2015-04-22

2015-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2014-11-18

2015-01-26

2015-01-28

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2014-09-16

2014-10-27

2014-10-29

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2014-05-12

2014-07-21

2014-07-23

2014-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2014-02-11

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2013-11-19

2014-01-27

2014-01-29

2014-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2013-09-17

2013-10-28

2013-10-30

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2013-05-13

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2013-02-13

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2012-11-13

2013-01-18

2013-01-23

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2012-09-12

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2012-05-14

2012-07-23

2012-07-25

2012-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-02-14

2012-04-23

2012-04-25

2012-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2011-11-15

2012-01-24

2012-01-26

2012-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2011-09-13

2011-10-24

2011-10-26

2011-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2011-05-18

2011-07-25

2011-07-27

2011-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2011-02-15

2011-04-25

2011-04-27

2011-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2010-11-16

2011-01-25

2011-01-27

2011-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2010-09-14

2010-10-25

2010-10-27

2010-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2010-05-19

2010-07-26

2010-07-28

2010-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-02-09

2010-04-26

2010-04-28

2010-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-11-17

2010-01-26

2010-01-28

2010-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-09-15

2009-10-26

2009-10-28

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-06-11

2009-07-23

2009-07-27

2009-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2009-02-12

2009-04-23

2009-04-27

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-11-18

2009-01-26

2009-01-28

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-09-17

2008-10-24

2008-10-28

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-05-14

2008-07-24

2008-07-28

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-02-07

2008-04-23

2008-04-25

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-11-14

2008-01-24

2008-01-28

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-09-19

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-05-24

2007-07-25

2007-07-27

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-02-06

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2006-11-15

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-09-19

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-05-17

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-03-14

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-11-16

2006-01-25

2006-01-28

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-09-21

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-05-13

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-03-16

2005-04-26

2005-04-28

2005-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-11-17

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-09-15

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-05-19

2004-07-26

2004-07-28

2004-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-03-17

2004-04-26

2004-04-28

2004-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-11-19

2004-01-27

2004-01-29

2004-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-09-17

2003-10-28

2003-10-30

2003-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-07-16

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-03-19

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-01-15

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-09-18

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-07-17

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-03-20

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-01-16

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-09-19

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-07-18

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-03-21

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-01-17

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2000-09-20

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2000-07-19

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-03-15

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-01-19

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-09-15

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-07-20

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-03-17

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-01-20

1999-01-25

1999-01-27

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-09-16

1998-10-21

1998-10-23

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-07-14

1998-07-22

1998-07-24

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1998-03-18

1998-04-22

1998-04-24

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1998-01-21

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1997-09-18

1997-10-22

1997-10-24

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1997-07-15

1997-07-24

1997-07-28

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1997-03-19

1997-04-23

1997-04-25

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1997-01-15

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1996-09-18

1996-10-23

1996-10-25

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1996-07-17

1996-07-24

1996-07-26

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

1996-03-20

1996-04-24

1996-04-26

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

1996-01-17

1996-01-24

1996-01-26

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

1995-10-20

1995-10-25

1995-10-27

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

1995-07-18

1995-07-26

1995-07-28

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

CLX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Clorox Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CLX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Cleaning Products

The Clorox Company (CLX) is a consumer and institutional products maker. Clorox operates four business units including Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household and International. CLX offerings products including its namesake Clorox bleach, Green Works cleaning products, Fresh Step and Scoop Away cat littler, Brita water filters, Burt's Bees personal care products, Glad bags and containers, and K.C. Masterpiece and Hidden Valley dressings and sauces. Clorox was founded in 1913 and is based in Oakland, California.

