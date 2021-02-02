Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex-Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retirement
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes kills bacteria and viruses.

News

Clorox Hikes Dividend by Nearly 5% Despite Analyst Concerns

Justin Kuepper

The Clorox Company (CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with $6.7 billion in 2020 net sales and approximately 8,800 employees worldwide.

The company generated 38% of its revenue from Health and Wellness, 29% from Household, 16% from Lifestyle, and 17% from International during the first quarter of 2021. Cleaning products were the single largest source of revenue at about 29% of sales. The company’s largest customer, Walmart (WMT), accounted for about one quarter of its total revenue.

Analysts Warn of Fading Habits

Clorox was a big winner throughout the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to its popular cleaning products, but with the pandemic receding in the U.S., sales could start to slow, according to some analysts that recently expressed concerns.

UBS analyst Peter Grom believes that many categories continue to see elevated purchase levels. But the firm initiated coverage with a Sell rating in late June, saying that the company could see a downward trend back to where sales would have been without the pandemic.

The move followed a downgrade by Wells Fargo analysts in the month prior to a Sell rating. The firm cited the recent spike in inflation, quarterly earnings that fell short of expectations, and muted pricing plans for the two-notch downgrade.

Despite these concerns, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4.6% to $1.16 per share, representing a 2.59% forward yield. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders on record as of July 28, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×