|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TAP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
TAP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
19.51%
|
19.51%
|
32.43%
|
113.04%
|
242.36%
|
0
Trade TAP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TAP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading TAP’s dividend
News & Research
News
News
Molson Coors Beverage Co. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Molson Coors Beverage Co. Suspends Dividend
News
The Market Wrap for February 8: Earnings Are Driving the Boat
Aaron Levitt
|
Traders this week had one thing on their minds and that was earnings.
News
Union Pacific Leads 150 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 150 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 22.
News
Should You Bet Big on the Brewers?
Aaron Levitt
|
The demand for alcohol is rising while it's increasingly being supplied by a...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Feel the Buzz with These Dividend-Paying Alcohol Stocks
Claire Boyte-White
|
We take a look at the healthy dividends offered by the alcoholic beverages...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Molson Coors- (TAP)-produces and sells beer and other beverages. It offers its products under the Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Creemore Springs, Rickard's Red Ale and other Rickard's brands, Carling, and Pilsner brand names in Canada; the Coors Light, Coors, Coors Non-Alcoholic, Blue Moon Belgian White Ale and seasonal Blue Moon brands, George Killian's Irish Red Lager, Keystone, Keystone Light, Keystone Ice, and Zima brand names in the United States; and Carling, C2, Coors Light, Worthington's ales, Caffrey's, Reef, Screamers, and Stones, as well as Grolsch brand names in the United Kingdom. The company also brews/distributes Amstel Light, Heineken and Murphy's, Asahi and Asahi Select, Corona, Miller Lite, Miller Genuine Draft, Milwaukee's Best, and Milwaukee's Best Dry brands under license. The company was founded in 1873. It was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in 2005. Molson Coors is based in Denver, Colorado.
