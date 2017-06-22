Unilever NV
UN Payout Estimates
|
UN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
UN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-0.52%
|
29.55%
|
20.52%
|
67.15%
|
0%
|
1
Unilever, Southern Copper and PPG Industries Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
Visa, Exxon Mobil and Chevron Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Intel Corporation Leads 140 Securities Going Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Visa Inc. Leads 258 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
What Are ADR Dividend Stocks?
Sam Bourgi
|
American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are growing in popularity as investors increasingly set their...
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Unilever NV- (UN)-produces and supplies fast moving consumer goods in food, and home and personal care product categories in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Unilever N.V., formerly known as Naamlooze Vennootschap Margarine Unie, was founded in 1927 and is based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
