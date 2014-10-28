Tootsie Roll
TR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
12.50%
|
12.50%
|
50.00%
|
1
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Leads 200 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 200 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 11.
News
Philip Morris International Inc. Leads 120 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 120 stocks include seven dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend
News
The Coca-Cola Company leads 150 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 150 stocks include eleven dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
News
Wal-Mart Increases Dividend by 2%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends last...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Companies That Own the World's Most Popular Brands
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
The most popular brands in the world belong to these companies.
Tootsie Roll- (TR)-engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under various trademarks, including Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Roll Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Blue Razz, Zip-A-Dee Pops, Cella's, Mason Dots, Mason Crows, Junior Mint, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, and Nik-L-Nip. Tootsie Roll Industries distributes its products through candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$10.24
$0.24
2.400%
$115.80
$115.80
-1.163%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.06
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$5.00
$0.05
1.010%
$30.70
$0.11
0.360%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
