Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Xerox

Stock

XRX

Price as of:

$16.9 +0.79 +4.9%

Industry

Business Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Business Equipment /

Xerox (XRX)

XRX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.73%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.70%

EPS $3.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XRX DARS™ Rating

XRX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,744

Open Price

$16.9

Day's Range

$16.9 - $16.9

Previous Close

$16.11

52 week low / high

$15.01 - $39.47

Percent off 52 week high

-57.18%

XRX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2500

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAR 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2500

2020-02-27

2020-03-27

2020-03-30

2020-04-30

Regular

XRX

Compare XRX to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Consumer Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade XRX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
XRX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XRX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-27

$0.25

2019-12-30

$0.25

2019-09-27

$0.25

2019-06-27

$0.25

2019-03-28

$0.25

2018-12-28

$0.25

2018-09-27

$0.25

2018-06-28

$0.25

2018-03-28

$0.25

2017-12-28

$0.25

2017-09-28

$0.25

2017-06-28

$0.25

2017-03-29

$0.25

2016-12-13

$0.31

2016-09-28

$0.31

2016-06-28

$0.31

2016-03-29

$0.31

2015-12-29

$0.28

2015-09-28

$0.28

2015-06-26

$0.28

2015-03-27

$0.28

2014-12-29

$0.25

2014-09-26

$0.25

2014-06-26

$0.25

2014-03-27

$0.25

2013-12-27

$0.23

2013-09-26

$0.23

2013-06-26

$0.23

2013-03-26

$0.23

2012-12-27

$0.17

2012-09-26

$0.17

2012-06-27

$0.17

2012-03-28

$0.17

2011-12-28

$0.17

2011-09-28

$0.17

2011-06-28

$0.17

2011-03-29

$0.17

2010-12-29

$0.17

2010-09-28

$0.17

2010-06-28

$0.17

2010-03-29

$0.17

2009-12-29

$0.17

2009-09-28

$0.17

2009-06-26

$0.17

2009-03-27

$0.17

2008-12-29

$0.17

2008-09-26

$0.17

2008-06-26

$0.17

2008-03-27

$0.17

2007-12-27

$0.17

2001-02-28

$0.2

2000-11-29

$0.2

2000-08-30

$0.8

2000-05-31

$0.8

2000-03-01

$0.8

1999-12-01

$0.8

1999-09-01

$0.8

1999-06-02

$0.8

1999-03-03

$0.8

1998-12-02

$0.72

1998-09-02

$0.72

1998-06-03

$0.72

1998-03-04

$0.72

1997-12-03

$0.64

1997-09-03

$0.64

1997-06-04

$0.64

1997-03-05

$0.64

1996-12-04

$0.58

1996-09-04

$0.58

1996-06-13

$0.58

1996-02-28

$0.58

1995-11-29

$0.5

1995-08-30

$0.5

1995-05-26

$0.5

XRX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
XRX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XRX

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

XRX Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

XRX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

6years

XRX

News
XRX

Research
XRX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XRX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

XRX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2020-02-27

2020-03-27

2020-03-30

2020-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-10-24

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-08-28

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-31

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-05-21

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-02-21

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-10-18

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-07-19

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-05-14

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-02-22

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-10-17

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-07-20

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-05-23

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-31

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-02-24

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-10-19

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-07-20

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-05-20

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-01-29

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-10-20

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-07-22

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-05-20

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-02-06

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-15

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-07-17

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-05-20

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-24

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-10-16

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-07-18

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-05-21

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-02-20

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-10-16

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-07-17

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-05-24

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-02-22

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-10-13

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-07-14

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-05-26

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-02-22

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-10-14

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-07-15

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-05-20

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-02-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-10-15

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-07-16

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-05-21

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-02-12

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-10-08

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-07-10

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-05-22

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-02-14

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-11-19

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-02-05

2001-02-28

2001-03-02

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-10-09

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2000-07-10

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2000-05-18

2000-05-31

2000-06-02

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2000-02-07

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

1999-10-11

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

1999-07-12

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

1999-05-20

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

1999-01-26

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1998-10-12

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1998-07-13

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1998-05-21

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1998-01-23

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

1997-10-13

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

1997-07-14

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

1997-05-15

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

1997-01-23

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

1996-10-14

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

1996-07-15

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

1996-05-16

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

1996-01-24

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1995-10-09

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1995-07-10

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1995-05-18

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

XRX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Xerox on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

XRX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Business Equipment

Xerox- (XRX)-engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, servicing, and financing of document equipment, software, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include printing and publishing systems; digital copiers; laser and solid ink printers; fax machines; digital multifunctional devices (MFDs), which can print, copy, scan and fax; document-management software; and supplies, such as toner, paper, and ink. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X