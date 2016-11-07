Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Spectra Energy Partners LP(SEP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Spectra Energy Partners LP by scrolling below.
Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $2.90

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

12 yrs

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,565,398

Open Price

$35.61

Day's Range

$35.4 - $36.01

Previous Close

$35.83

52 week low / high

$29.89 - $44.39

Percent off 52 week high

-20.25%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SEP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SEP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-11-20

$0.77625

2018-08-14

$0.76375

2018-05-18

$0.75125

2018-02-16

$0.73875

2017-11-10

$0.72625

2017-08-11

$0.71375

2017-05-11

$0.70125

2017-02-15

$0.68875

2016-11-09

$0.67625

2016-08-11

$0.66375

2016-05-12

$0.65125

2016-02-10

$0.63875

2015-10-27

$0.62625

2015-08-12

$0.61375

2015-05-13

$0.60125

2015-02-11

$0.58875

2014-11-13

$0.57625

2014-08-14

$0.56625

2014-05-15

$0.55625

2014-02-12

$0.54625

2013-10-29

$0.51625

2013-08-01

$0.50875

2013-05-07

$0.50125

2013-02-05

$0.495

2012-11-02

$0.49

2012-08-01

$0.485

2012-05-02

$0.48

2012-01-31

$0.475

2011-11-03

$0.47

2011-07-29

$0.465

2011-04-29

$0.46

2011-02-02

$0.45

2010-10-29

$0.44

2010-07-30

$0.43

2010-04-30

$0.42

2010-01-29

$0.41

2009-10-30

$0.4

2009-07-31

$0.38

2009-05-01

$0.37

2009-02-03

$0.36

2008-11-06

$0.35

2008-08-01

$0.34

2008-05-01

$0.33

2008-01-31

$0.32

2007-10-31

$0.3

SEP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SEP

Metric

SEP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.69%

2.48%

12years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7763

2018-11-01

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7638

2018-08-02

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7513

2018-05-09

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7388

2018-02-08

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7263

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7138

2017-08-02

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7013

2017-05-04

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6888

2017-02-07

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6763

2016-11-02

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6638

2016-08-03

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6513

2016-05-04

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6388

2016-02-03

2016-02-10

2016-02-15

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6263

2015-10-19

2015-10-27

2015-10-29

2015-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6138

2015-08-05

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6013

2015-05-06

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5888

2015-02-04

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5763

2014-11-05

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5663

2014-08-06

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5563

2014-05-07

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5463

2014-02-04

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5163

2013-10-17

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5088

2013-07-24

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5013

2013-04-29

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2013-01-28

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2012-10-24

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2012-07-18

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-04-19

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2012-01-23

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2011-10-26

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2011-07-21

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-01-24

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-10-21

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2010-07-22

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-04-22

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2010-01-21

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-10-21

2009-10-30

2009-11-03

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2009-07-27

2009-07-31

2009-08-04

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2009-04-23

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-01-27

2009-02-03

2009-02-05

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-10-29

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-07-24

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-01-24

2008-01-31

2008-02-04

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-10-24

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-11-14

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Spectra Energy Partners LP on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Spectra Energy Partners LP- (SEP)-engages in the transportation of natural gas through interstate pipeline systems, and the storage of natural gas in underground facilities in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

