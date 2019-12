This table allows you to know how fast SEP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2018-11-20 $0.77625 2018-08-14 $0.76375 2018-05-18 $0.75125 2018-02-16 $0.73875 2017-11-10 $0.72625 2017-08-11 $0.71375 2017-05-11 $0.70125 2017-02-15 $0.68875 2016-11-09 $0.67625 2016-08-11 $0.66375 2016-05-12 $0.65125 2016-02-10 $0.63875 2015-10-27 $0.62625 2015-08-12 $0.61375 2015-05-13 $0.60125 2015-02-11 $0.58875 2014-11-13 $0.57625 2014-08-14 $0.56625 2014-05-15 $0.55625 2014-02-12 $0.54625 2013-10-29 $0.51625 2013-08-01 $0.50875 2013-05-07 $0.50125 2013-02-05 $0.495 2012-11-02 $0.49 2012-08-01 $0.485 2012-05-02 $0.48 2012-01-31 $0.475 2011-11-03 $0.47 2011-07-29 $0.465 2011-04-29 $0.46 2011-02-02 $0.45 2010-10-29 $0.44 2010-07-30 $0.43 2010-04-30 $0.42 2010-01-29 $0.41 2009-10-30 $0.4 2009-07-31 $0.38 2009-05-01 $0.37 2009-02-03 $0.36 2008-11-06 $0.35 2008-08-01 $0.34 2008-05-01 $0.33 2008-01-31 $0.32 2007-10-31 $0.3