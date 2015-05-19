This table allows you to know how fast PAGP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-30 $0.36 2019-07-30 $0.36 2019-04-30 $0.36 2019-01-30 $0.3 2018-10-30 $0.3 2018-07-30 $0.3 2018-04-30 $0.3 2018-01-30 $0.3 2017-10-30 $0.3 2017-07-27 $0.55 2017-04-27 $0.55 2017-01-27 $0.55 2016-10-27 $0.549202128 2016-07-27 $0.614361702 2016-04-27 $0.614361702 2016-01-27 $0.614361702 2015-10-28 $0.614361702 2015-07-29 $0.603723404 2015-04-29 $0.590425532 2015-01-28 $0.539893617 2014-10-29 $0.50731383 2014-07-30 $0.487765957 2014-04-30 $0.453590426 2014-01-29 $0.332579787