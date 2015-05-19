Best Dividend Stocks
Plains GP Holdings LP

Stock

PAGP

Price as of:

$19.25 +0.34 +1.8%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

PAGP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

7.81%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

64.56%

EPS $2.23

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get PAGP DARS™ Rating

PAGP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,047,100

Open Price

$18.86

Day's Range

$18.86 - $19.29

Previous Close

$18.91

52 week low / high

$16.99 - $25.82

Percent off 52 week high

-25.45%

PAGP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PAGP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

PAGP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PAGP's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.36

2019-07-30

$0.36

2019-04-30

$0.36

2019-01-30

$0.3

2018-10-30

$0.3

2018-07-30

$0.3

2018-04-30

$0.3

2018-01-30

$0.3

2017-10-30

$0.3

2017-07-27

$0.55

2017-04-27

$0.55

2017-01-27

$0.55

2016-10-27

$0.549202128

2016-07-27

$0.614361702

2016-04-27

$0.614361702

2016-01-27

$0.614361702

2015-10-28

$0.614361702

2015-07-29

$0.603723404

2015-04-29

$0.590425532

2015-01-28

$0.539893617

2014-10-29

$0.50731383

2014-07-30

$0.487765957

2014-04-30

$0.453590426

2014-01-29

$0.332579787

PAGP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PAGP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PAGP

Metric

PAGP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PAGP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-15.57%

20.00%

0years

PAGP

News
PAGP

Research
PAGP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PAGP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

PAGP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3600

2019-10-07

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-07-03

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-04-04

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-01-08

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-04

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-07-09

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-04-09

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-01-08

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-10-10

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-07-05

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-04-18

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-01-09

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.5492

2016-09-30

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6144

2016-07-11

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6144

2016-04-07

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6144

2016-01-12

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6144

2015-10-07

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6037

2015-07-07

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5904

2015-04-07

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5399

2015-01-08

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5073

2014-10-08

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4878

2014-07-08

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4536

2014-04-07

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3326

2014-01-09

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

PAGP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) has direct and indirect partnership interests in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) which is a limited partnership that focuses on transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil and refined products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

X