Energy Transfer Equity L.P.

Stock

ETE

Price as of:

$16.82 -0.26 -1.52%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE)

ETE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $1.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

ETE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

29,571,000

Open Price

$16.94

Day's Range

$16.78 - $17.43

Previous Close

$17.08

52 week low / high

$12.8 - $19.34

Percent off 52 week high

-13.03%

ETE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ETE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

ETE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ETE

Metric

ETE Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ETE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

ETE

News
ETE

Research
ETE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ETE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for ETE

ETE

Dividend History

There are no payout history for ETE

ETE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Energy Transfer Equity L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ETE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Energy Transfer Equity LP- (ETE)-engages in the natural gas midstream, transportation, and storage; and retail of propane in the United States. Its natural gas midstream, transportation, and storage business includes the operation of approximately 6,260 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines; 3 natural gas processing plants; 5 natural gas treating facilities; and 10 natural gas conditioning facilities. It serves approximately 1 million customers. LE GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. The company, formerly known as La Grange Energy, L.P., was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

X