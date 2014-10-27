Total S.A.
Compare TOT to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
TOT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
TOT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TOT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-26.88%
|
-20.12%
|
-31.72%
|
-34.13%
|
0%
|
1
Trade TOT using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TOT’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading TOT’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
Danaher, Medtronic and General Electric Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Danaher, Total SA and Mondelez Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
COVID-19 & Its Role in Energy Transition
Aaron Levitt
|
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy industry is undergoing a somewhat forceful...
News
Royal Dutch Shell's Dividend Cut After 75 Years Highlights Deep Trouble for Big Oil
Aaron Levitt
|
With Shell’s dividend cut, things have changed and other oil majors could be...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
5 Companies That Bounced Back After Dividend Cuts
Sam Bourgi
|
When it comes to income investing, market participants must be prepared to deal...
Dividend University
Dividend Yields by Countries
Bob Ciura
|
Dividend yield among US equities is down, but much higher dividend yields can...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Dividend University
Foreign Dividends: Tax Rates, Largest Payers, ADRs and ETFs
Jared Cummans
|
We explain everything you need to know about foreign dividends.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Total (TOT) operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemicals, and it operates in 130 countries. As of December 31, 2013, it had proved reserves of 11,526 mboe (Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent) of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Courbevoie, France. As an oil and gas company, Total is greatly affected by commodity prices worldwide, along with the continued discovery of reserves. As well, Total has many reserves in politically or economically unstable areas, where disruption to projects can occur. Total has been paying dividends since 1994, and has been increasing them since 2012. Total pays its dividend quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$5.45
-$0.01
-0.183%
$72.70
$1.51
2.121%
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$2.94
$0.07
2.439%
$3.17
-$0.07
-2.160%
$26.08
$0.28
1.085%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.23
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
