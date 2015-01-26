Wynn Resorts
Compare WYNN to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
WYNN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
WYNN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
WYNN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
36.36%
|
87.50%
|
-40.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
Wynn Resorts, Ltd. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Wynn Resorts, Ltd. Suspends Dividend
Impact of COVID-19 on Casino Dividends
Justin Kuepper
|
Let's take a look at how COVID-19 has impacted casinos.
Market Warp for November 9: The Midterms Move the Market Higher
Aaron Levitt
|
After last month’s wild ride, investors were once again bracing themselves for a...
Should You Gamble on the Casino Stocks for Big Dividends?
Aaron Levitt
|
Gambling on the casino stocks may make sense, but trying to find steady...
Yuan Devaluation
Five Companies With Downside Revenue Exposure to Chinese Yuan
Michael McDonald
|
How will the Chinese yuan devaluation affect U.S. firms, considering their increased exposure...
The House Doesn't Always Win
Tanmoy Roy
|
We look at the gambling industry and ask whether entertainment stocks make good...
NASDAQ Dividends: History, Yields, Payers, and More
Shauna O'Brien
|
Here is an overview of the NASDAQ dividend stocks.
Most Followed Dividend-Paying Companies on Twitter
Stoyan Bojinov
|
The most followed dividend stocks on Twitter
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Gaming Lodging Restaurants
Additional Links:
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is a developer, owner and operator of casino resorts in Las Vegas. The company owns two desination casinos, Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Macau. WYNN's Las Vegas Operations feature approximately 4,750 hotel rooms and suites, 220 table games. The company was founded in 2002, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$15.81
$1.20
8.214%
$0.63
$0.00
0.000%
$2.06
$0.35
20.468%
$14.59
-$0.21
-1.419%
$1.81
$1.81
0.556%
$0.52
-$0.01
-1.887%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$7.71
$0.26
3.490%
$16.17
-$0.17
-1.040%
$99.01
$2.09
2.156%
