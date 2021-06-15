Dividend.com analyzes the search patterns of our visitors each week. By sharing these trends with our readers, we hope to provide insights into what the financial world is concerned about and how to position your portfolio.

This fortnight was all about the banking sector, as the Silicon Valley Bank blowup has raised concerns about the health of other financial institutions. First Republic Bank, which is first in the list, is in trouble. JP Morgan Chase, which is second in the list, has seen its stock drop but the banking giant has actually benefited from the crisis as deposits increased. Third in the list is U.S. Bancorp, another bank at risk, with AT&T coming in last.

Don’t forget to read our previous edition of trends here.