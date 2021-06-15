Bank of America (BAC) has taken the second position in the list this fortnight, seeing its viewership increase by 53%. The bank has benefitted from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). It received an inflow of more than $15 billion as depositors took money out of the failing California-based bank and put them into Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the U.S. that currently has more than $3 trillion in assets.

SVB was saved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), after experiencing a bank run from its customers, most of which were tech startups in Silicon Valley. The company’s fatal mistake was to invest a good chunk of its deposits in 10-year Treasuries at a 2% yield. As the price of Treasuries fell and its yield rose to 4%, Silicon Valley Bank’s mark-to-market losses increased.

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share, equaling a yield of 3.2%. Shares in the bank fell 19% over the past 30 days, as investors sold off banking stocks across the board, especially those that hold long-term Treasuries.