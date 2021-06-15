Utility company NextEra Energy (NEE) has taken the first position in the list with an advance in viewership of 56%. NextEra has trended after the company raised its dividend by 10%, as part of its plan to boost payouts to shareholders every year through 2024.

NextEra has benefited from being a utility in the current tough environment for equities. As it is focused on aggressively expanding its green energy output, NextEra did well in the growth-oriented environment for the past 10 years, as a lot of money poured into green energy out of oil and gas stocks.

And NextEra has done well financially too. Its revenues rose 22% in 2022 to nearly $21 billion, while net income jumped 16% to $4.15 billion. The stock may have been overvalued so it’s down 20% from peak, but it remains up more than 80% over the past five years.

NextEra pays a dividend of $1.87 per year, equal to a yield of 2.5%. The dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 28.