Dividend.com analyzes the search patterns of our visitors each week. By sharing these trends with our readers, we hope to provide insights into what the financial world is concerned about and how to position your portfolio.

High dividend and well-performing stocks have been trending over the past two weeks. Real estate investment trust Public Storage has taken the first place in the list after it increased its dividend. Second in the list is Pioneer Natural Resources, which pays a fixed plus variable dividend based on free cash flow levels. Carmaker Ford Motor is again trending, this time in the third position, as the company has been in the news due to its cost-cutting measures. Finally, Devon Energy, which has announced a lower dividend than last quarter, closes the list.

Don’t forget to read our previous edition of trends here.