Semiconductor company Intel (INTC) has taken the first place in the list this fortnight, seeing its viewership rise 53%. Intel has been in the news after it posted shockingly weak results.

Revenues for the fourth quarter declined 32% to $14 billion, while the company posted a net income loss of $664 million. For the full year, Intel revenues declined 20% to $63 billion. The bad results were both due to a weakening economy and structural issues as Intel has been facing fleeing customers like Apple.

The weak results puts Intel’s juicy dividend at risk. The company pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share, resulting in an annual yield of 5%. Intel has been increasing its dividend for the past eight consecutive years, but with results weakening and growing investments in semiconductor factories, a cut has become a likely possibility.

For now, investors can only find solace in the fact that CEO Pat Gelsinger is pursuing a strategy to improve focus on semiconductors by divesting non-core assets like Mobileye. The management team seems confident in the company’s prospects as they have recently bought stock.