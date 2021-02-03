Large U.S. retailer Target (TGT) is second in the list with an advance in viewership of 47%. The company has been in the news after it cut its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter, which includes the holiday season.

While sales in the third quarter were slightly higher than estimates at $26.5 billion, earnings per share of $1.54 were much lower than forecasts of $2.13. Inventory, Target’s key problem in recent quarters, increased by 14% year-over-year, an improvement from the first and second quarter. However, Target was forced to slash prices, which ate into margins.

Target also lowered its top-line and bottom-line guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year and warned that tough conditions are expected to persist. It said it now expects comparable sales to decline, with the operating margin to drop to around 3% from 3.9% in the third quarter.

Shares in Target are down nearly 30% so far this year. The company pays a dividend of $4.32 per share, resulting in a yield of 2.62%.