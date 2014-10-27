Petroleo Brasileiro
Petroleo Brasileiro
PBR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
News & Research
News
News
Procter & Gamble and Lowe`s Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR Postpones Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR Postpones Dividend
News
Invesco Says: Start to Samba
Aaron Levitt
|
With Brazilian stocks hitting new highs and growth, Invesco recommend that investors “start...
News
After Harvey, Are Refiners a Big-Time Buy?
Aaron Levitt
|
With all the devastation currently going on in Houston, it’s hard to find...
Research
Dividend University
Foreign Dividends: Tax Rates, Largest Payers, ADRs and ETFs
Jared Cummans
|
We explain everything you need to know about foreign dividends.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
PetroBras- (PBR)- engages in the exploration, exploitation, and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale, and other rocks in Brazil. The Company divides its activities into six segments: Exploration and Production; Provision; Gas and Energy; Biofuel; Distribution, and International Petroleo Brasileiro was founded in 1953 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
