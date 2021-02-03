Large fuels logistics operator MPLX (MPLX) has taken the first spot in the list this fortnight, seeing its traffic climb 84%. MPLX, which is organized as a master limited partnership (MLP), increased its distributable cash flow to shareholders by 10% in the third quarter, boosted by strong oil and gas prices and rising demand.

Net income for the quarter came in at $1.43 billion, up from $802 million in the same period in 2021. Of that amount, the company is distributing $1.26 billion to shareholders. MPLX has also succeeded in reducing its debt from 3.7 times EBITDA to 3.5 times. This has inevitably improved stock price performance, with MPLX shares surging more than 200% since an all-time low in 2020.

MPLX’s dividend yields a staggering 9.2%, which is way higher than the energy average. Whether MPLX will continue to pay this dividend very much depends on demand for energy, which could decline given the economic uncertainty.

Check out our latest Best Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio.