Energy Transfer (ET) has taken the first position in the list, seeing its viewership advance 48%. Energy Transfer, which engages in the transport of natural gas in the U.S., has reported stellar results recently as demand for natural gas transportation has been increasing.

The company said it now expects adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be between $12.8 billion and $13 billion, up $200 million from previously. The company has also increased its distributable cash flow to $1.58 billion for the quarter ended September 30 compared to $1.31 billion during the same period last year. This equals a dividend of 26.5 cents per share, or a monster yield of 8.2%, which will be paid out on November 21.

Energy Transfer’s shares have been crawling up over the past two years, but they are still slightly below pre-pandemic levels. The stock is also 63% lower from its peak in May 2015. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10, investor confidence in the stock is still low, albeit improving.