Apple (AAPL) is the leader in readership growth for the past two weeks, seeing its viewership rise 35%. The company has trended after announcing it will offer high-yield savings accounts to its credit card clients.

This represents Apple’s further foray into financial services, after its payment system Apple Pay has been a big success, as the company seeks more ways to boost growth in the coming years. Earlier this year, Apple announced it was joining the ‘buy now, pay later’ trend, but it was forced to delay for unknown reasons.

The news comes about a month after Apple released the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the latest iteration of its flagship product and the generator of the bulk of its revenues and profits. However, demand for the new phone is lower than expected, with the company asking suppliers to scale back production.

Apple shares have been outperforming the broader market. The company’s stock is down 2.7% over the past 12 months, compared with a fall of 18% for the S&P 500 Index. Apple shares also yield an annual dividend of 0.65%, and the company has been increasing it for the past 11 years.